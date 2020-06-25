Rent Calculator
1210 NW R STREET NW
1210 NW R STREET NW
1210 R St NW
·
No Longer Available
Location
1210 R St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2Bedrooom 2.5baths in penthouse w/indoor parking, for additional $495. Features 2 balconies, with state of the art appliances. Close to metro, restaurants and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1210 NW R STREET NW have any available units?
1210 NW R STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1210 NW R STREET NW have?
Some of 1210 NW R STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1210 NW R STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1210 NW R STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 NW R STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1210 NW R STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1210 NW R STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1210 NW R STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1210 NW R STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 NW R STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 NW R STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1210 NW R STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1210 NW R STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1210 NW R STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 NW R STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 NW R STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
