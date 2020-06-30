121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking internet access

Unit Unit 1 Available 02/20/20 Located on a quiet tree lined street in the Petworth neighborhood of DC is this spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home. The apartment is conveniently located within a short walk to the Fort Totten metro stop.



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 1 BR

- 1 BATH

- High ceilings throughout home

- Recessed lights

- Ceiling fan in living room

- Central AC/Heat

- W/D in home

- Separate dining area

- Fully equipped Kitchen with gas cooking

- Shared fenced backyard

- Off street parking

- Large walk in closet in bedroom

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Pets ok

- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED INCLUDING CABLE AND WIFI!!



AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 20TH



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5505726)