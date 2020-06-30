All apartments in Washington
Location

121 Hamilton St NW, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Unit 1 Available 02/20/20 Located on a quiet tree lined street in the Petworth neighborhood of DC is this spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home. The apartment is conveniently located within a short walk to the Fort Totten metro stop.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 1 BR
- 1 BATH
- High ceilings throughout home
- Recessed lights
- Ceiling fan in living room
- Central AC/Heat
- W/D in home
- Separate dining area
- Fully equipped Kitchen with gas cooking
- Shared fenced backyard
- Off street parking
- Large walk in closet in bedroom
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Pets ok
- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED INCLUDING CABLE AND WIFI!!

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 20TH

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5505726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 have any available units?
121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 have?
Some of 121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Hamilton St NW Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

