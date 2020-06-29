All apartments in Washington
1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW

1208 Tewkesbury Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Tewkesbury Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious and Sunlit Brick Colonial with 4 BR, 3BA off 14th St in Brightwood, NW! - Welcome to your spacious and sunlit brick colonial in the Brightwood neighborhood of DC off 14th St and Military Rd.

Walk in the front door and notice the hardwood floors leading to your large living room. Continue into your fully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and separate dining space. Off of the living room there is a sun room with glass sliding doors, which exits onto the sprawling patio, and backyard. The patio wraps around the side of the house where there is another exit through the dining area. The gorgeous backyard is lined with poplar trees against the back fence line.

Go back inside and notice the recessed lighting, numerous ceiling fans, spacious closets and fully finished basement and attic. There are three bedrooms, including the in-law suite, and three full bathrooms.

Do not miss your opportunity to snag this great deal!

Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:

- 12-month minimum lease
- No smoking inside the home
- Sorry, no pets
- Tenant is responsible for all utilities

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on available properties section, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Please fill out the entire application, attach any and all supporting docs, and pay the $50 application fee per applicant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3272904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW have any available units?
1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW have?
Some of 1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW offer parking?
No, 1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW have a pool?
No, 1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.

