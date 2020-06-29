1208 Tewkesbury Pl NW

Amenities

Spacious and Sunlit Brick Colonial with 4 BR, 3BA off 14th St in Brightwood, NW! - Welcome to your spacious and sunlit brick colonial in the Brightwood neighborhood of DC off 14th St and Military Rd.



Walk in the front door and notice the hardwood floors leading to your large living room. Continue into your fully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and separate dining space. Off of the living room there is a sun room with glass sliding doors, which exits onto the sprawling patio, and backyard. The patio wraps around the side of the house where there is another exit through the dining area. The gorgeous backyard is lined with poplar trees against the back fence line.



Go back inside and notice the recessed lighting, numerous ceiling fans, spacious closets and fully finished basement and attic. There are three bedrooms, including the in-law suite, and three full bathrooms.



Do not miss your opportunity to snag this great deal!



Please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:



- 12-month minimum lease

- No smoking inside the home

- Sorry, no pets

- Tenant is responsible for all utilities



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on available properties section, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Please fill out the entire application, attach any and all supporting docs, and pay the $50 application fee per applicant.



No Pets Allowed



