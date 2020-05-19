1207 Harvard St NW UNIT B

Amenities
NEW PRICE!!
Well lit newly renovated 1 BR 1 bath English basement located just 2 blocks from the Columbia Heights metro! With tons of shops, restaurants, and nightlife to choose from this is the ideal location!!
Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Open floor plan
- Separate dining area
- Hardwood floors
- Brand new w/d
- Individually controlled heat & AC unit
- Ample closet space
- Exposed brick columns
- Patio outback
- Cable ready
- Gas and water included!
- Street parking
- No pets
UNIT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED
BOTH FURNISHED AND UNFURNISHED PICTURES
AVAILABLE NOW
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4885557)