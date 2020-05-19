All apartments in Washington
1207 Harvard St NW UNIT B

Location

1207 Harvard St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
NEW PRICE!!

Well lit newly renovated 1 BR 1 bath English basement located just 2 blocks from the Columbia Heights metro! With tons of shops, restaurants, and nightlife to choose from this is the ideal location!!

Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Open floor plan
- Separate dining area
- Hardwood floors
- Brand new w/d
- Individually controlled heat & AC unit
- Ample closet space
- Exposed brick columns
- Patio outback
- Cable ready
- Gas and water included!
- Street parking
- No pets

UNIT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED
BOTH FURNISHED AND UNFURNISHED PICTURES

AVAILABLE NOW

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4885557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

