1201 C St Ne
Last updated August 6 2019 at 8:54 AM

1201 C St Ne

1201 C Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1201 C Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
JUST RENOVATED spacious English Basement available in an awesome corner unit home with tons of outdoor space!

-Fully Furnished with Linens & Kitchen items & 2 queen beds
-Spacious Open floor plan with concrete floors
-Modern bathroom and kitchen
-Private Washer/Dryer
-Additional storage space
-WIFI & Cable Included
-2 decks including huge roof deck with grill
-Parking Space Included
-Pets welcome (additional pet fee)
-Short term & long term lease available

Entrance is through the driveway on 12th st (off back deck)

Look forward to hearing from you!
Sara

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 C St Ne have any available units?
1201 C St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 C St Ne have?
Some of 1201 C St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 C St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1201 C St Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 C St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 C St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 1201 C St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1201 C St Ne does offer parking.
Does 1201 C St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 C St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 C St Ne have a pool?
No, 1201 C St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1201 C St Ne have accessible units?
No, 1201 C St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 C St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 C St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
