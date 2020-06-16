1201 C St Ne

Amenities

JUST RENOVATED spacious English Basement available in an awesome corner unit home with tons of outdoor space!



-Fully Furnished with Linens & Kitchen items & 2 queen beds

-Spacious Open floor plan with concrete floors

-Modern bathroom and kitchen

-Private Washer/Dryer

-Additional storage space

-WIFI & Cable Included

-2 decks including huge roof deck with grill

-Parking Space Included

-Pets welcome (additional pet fee)

-Short term & long term lease available



Entrance is through the driveway on 12th st (off back deck)



Look forward to hearing from you!

Sara