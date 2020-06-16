1201 C St Ne

1201 C Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002 Capitol Hill
Unit Amenities
cable included
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
JUST RENOVATED spacious English Basement available in an awesome corner unit home with tons of outdoor space!
-Fully Furnished with Linens & Kitchen items & 2 queen beds -Spacious Open floor plan with concrete floors -Modern bathroom and kitchen -Private Washer/Dryer -Additional storage space -WIFI & Cable Included -2 decks including huge roof deck with grill -Parking Space Included -Pets welcome (additional pet fee) -Short term & long term lease available
Entrance is through the driveway on 12th st (off back deck)
Look forward to hearing from you! Sara
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
