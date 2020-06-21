117 Pierce St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel playground

Three-Bedroom Near Mount Vernon- Brand New Renovation! - This charming 3bd/1.5bath rowhome was just fully renovated and has all the amenities you expect at home. Upon entry, you're greeted with an open living space with lovely hardwood floors. A cutout into the kitchen means light streams in from both sides of the home. The kitchen has high-end, stainless steel appliances including a gas range. There's built-in shelving sufficient for a generous pantry. The washer and dryer are also on this floor, as is a half bath. From the kitchen, a back door leads to a good-sized yard. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, one slightly larger, all with good closet space. A full bath rounds out the space.



Nestled between Mount Vernon and NoMa, this townhouse is conveniently located to downtown, Northeast, and 395. Just a short walk to the Mount Vernon Square metro puts you right on the green/yellow line, making commuting a breeze. The 24/7 Safeway at NY Ave and L is just 3 blocks away, as is the Harris Teeter at 1st and M NE. When you are looking to hang out near home, there are lots of neighborhood favorites from which to choose: Busboys & Poets, Wunder Garten, Red Bear Brewing, La Betty, & Sweet Science Coffee, just to name a few! You're also right next to, arguably, two of the best pizza spots in town- A Baked Joint and Wiseguy. Some other neighborhood gems are O Street Studios, 7DrumCity, the aquatic center at Dunbar, and the NY Ave playground.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Gas and electric are tenant responsibility. Water is an additional $100/mo. Cats welcome!



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



No Dogs Allowed



