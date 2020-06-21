All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

117 Pierce St NW

117 Pierce Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
Location

117 Pierce Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
H Street-NoMa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 117 Pierce St NW · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
playground
dogs allowed
Three-Bedroom Near Mount Vernon- Brand New Renovation! - This charming 3bd/1.5bath rowhome was just fully renovated and has all the amenities you expect at home. Upon entry, you're greeted with an open living space with lovely hardwood floors. A cutout into the kitchen means light streams in from both sides of the home. The kitchen has high-end, stainless steel appliances including a gas range. There's built-in shelving sufficient for a generous pantry. The washer and dryer are also on this floor, as is a half bath. From the kitchen, a back door leads to a good-sized yard. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, one slightly larger, all with good closet space. A full bath rounds out the space.

Nestled between Mount Vernon and NoMa, this townhouse is conveniently located to downtown, Northeast, and 395. Just a short walk to the Mount Vernon Square metro puts you right on the green/yellow line, making commuting a breeze. The 24/7 Safeway at NY Ave and L is just 3 blocks away, as is the Harris Teeter at 1st and M NE. When you are looking to hang out near home, there are lots of neighborhood favorites from which to choose: Busboys & Poets, Wunder Garten, Red Bear Brewing, La Betty, & Sweet Science Coffee, just to name a few! You're also right next to, arguably, two of the best pizza spots in town- A Baked Joint and Wiseguy. Some other neighborhood gems are O Street Studios, 7DrumCity, the aquatic center at Dunbar, and the NY Ave playground.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Gas and electric are tenant responsibility. Water is an additional $100/mo. Cats welcome!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5840134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Pierce St NW have any available units?
117 Pierce St NW has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Pierce St NW have?
Some of 117 Pierce St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Pierce St NW currently offering any rent specials?
117 Pierce St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Pierce St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Pierce St NW is pet friendly.
Does 117 Pierce St NW offer parking?
No, 117 Pierce St NW does not offer parking.
Does 117 Pierce St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Pierce St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Pierce St NW have a pool?
No, 117 Pierce St NW does not have a pool.
Does 117 Pierce St NW have accessible units?
No, 117 Pierce St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Pierce St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Pierce St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
