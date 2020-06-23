All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:23 PM

114 4TH ST SE #1

114 4th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

114 4th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fabulous and bright 1Bd 1Ba occupies the 2nd floor of a lovely row house with superb location in the heart of Capitol Hill - 4 blocks from Library of Congress, near Eastern Market and so much more! Features include large windows, high ceilings, and hardwood floors throughout. In-unit washing machine and dryer, renovated open kitchen w. stainless appliances and open concept cupboards, a large Living Room w. fireplace and mantel, large bedroom, multiple closets, Full bath with tub/shower combo. Water is included with rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

