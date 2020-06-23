114 4TH ST SE #1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Fabulous and bright 1Bd 1Ba occupies the 2nd floor of a lovely row house with superb location in the heart of Capitol Hill - 4 blocks from Library of Congress, near Eastern Market and so much more! Features include large windows, high ceilings, and hardwood floors throughout. In-unit washing machine and dryer, renovated open kitchen w. stainless appliances and open concept cupboards, a large Living Room w. fireplace and mantel, large bedroom, multiple closets, Full bath with tub/shower combo. Water is included with rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.