1139 Morse St Ne
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:07 AM

1139 Morse St Ne

1139 Morse Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1139 Morse Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious, updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement apartment available April 1st. Close to nightlife with private backyard, deck and off street parking. Stove to be added to unit before move in. $1650.00/mo., $200.00 move-in fee and $1650 security deposit required. The building is pet-friendly with heat included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $35 credit and background check. Call AJ at 202-681-5729.

About the Neighborhood

This unit is nestled in an urban haven just minutes from downtown and boasts a walk score of 93. The Red Line is just a 10-minute walk away for a quick commute to any other location in DC. Grocery shopping is a breeze with Whole Foods and Trader Joe's just down the street. And there's plenty of cafes and eateries nearby including Union Market, &pizza, Ben's Chili Bowl, and Toki Underground. You can find plenty of bars and nightlife options right around the corner at the H Street Corridor which is a brisk 8-minute walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 Morse St Ne have any available units?
1139 Morse St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1139 Morse St Ne have?
Some of 1139 Morse St Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 Morse St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Morse St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Morse St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1139 Morse St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 1139 Morse St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1139 Morse St Ne offers parking.
Does 1139 Morse St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 Morse St Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Morse St Ne have a pool?
No, 1139 Morse St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1139 Morse St Ne have accessible units?
No, 1139 Morse St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Morse St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 Morse St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.

