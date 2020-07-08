1139 Morse St Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious, updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement apartment available April 1st. Close to nightlife with private backyard, deck and off street parking. Stove to be added to unit before move in. $1650.00/mo., $200.00 move-in fee and $1650 security deposit required. The building is pet-friendly with heat included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $35 credit and background check. Call AJ at 202-681-5729.



About the Neighborhood



This unit is nestled in an urban haven just minutes from downtown and boasts a walk score of 93. The Red Line is just a 10-minute walk away for a quick commute to any other location in DC. Grocery shopping is a breeze with Whole Foods and Trader Joe's just down the street. And there's plenty of cafes and eateries nearby including Union Market, &pizza, Ben's Chili Bowl, and Toki Underground. You can find plenty of bars and nightlife options right around the corner at the H Street Corridor which is a brisk 8-minute walk away.