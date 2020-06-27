Amenities

1136 5th St NE #1 Available 07/17/19 2BD/1.5BA Rowhouse Condo in NoMa - This 2BD/1.5BA rowhouse condo is perfectly located on a quiet street within walking distance of the NoMa Redline Metro, grocery stores, Union Market and H-Street corridor. Residents will find everything they need including in-unit laundry, private parking, and a spacious outdoor patio.



Features:

-Fenced-in parking space

-Walking distance to metro station

-In-unit washer and dryer

-Stainless steel oven and gas stove

-Updated bathroom with full tub and double vanity

-Large outdoor patio

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Oversized windows that optimize natural light

-Dishwasher

-Ceiling fans



Nearby:

-Metro: 6 minute walk from the red line at NoMa-Gallaudet U Station

-Grocery: Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Giant

-Dining: Union Market , A. Litteri, Indigo, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, St. Anselm, Far East Taco Grille, Shouk

-Coffee: La Colombe Coffee, The Wydown, Blue Bottle Coffee, The Village Cafe, Solid State Books



