Amenities
1136 5th St NE #1 Available 07/17/19 2BD/1.5BA Rowhouse Condo in NoMa - This 2BD/1.5BA rowhouse condo is perfectly located on a quiet street within walking distance of the NoMa Redline Metro, grocery stores, Union Market and H-Street corridor. Residents will find everything they need including in-unit laundry, private parking, and a spacious outdoor patio.
Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!
Features:
-Fenced-in parking space
-Walking distance to metro station
-In-unit washer and dryer
-Stainless steel oven and gas stove
-Updated bathroom with full tub and double vanity
-Large outdoor patio
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Oversized windows that optimize natural light
-Dishwasher
-Ceiling fans
Nearby:
-Metro: 6 minute walk from the red line at NoMa-Gallaudet U Station
-Grocery: Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Giant
-Dining: Union Market , A. Litteri, Indigo, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, St. Anselm, Far East Taco Grille, Shouk
-Coffee: La Colombe Coffee, The Wydown, Blue Bottle Coffee, The Village Cafe, Solid State Books
*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.
Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.
Check us out at atlaslane.com
(RLNE4986972)