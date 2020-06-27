All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1136 5th St NE #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1136 5th St NE #1
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

1136 5th St NE #1

1136 5th Street NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1136 5th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1136 5th St NE #1 Available 07/17/19 2BD/1.5BA Rowhouse Condo in NoMa - This 2BD/1.5BA rowhouse condo is perfectly located on a quiet street within walking distance of the NoMa Redline Metro, grocery stores, Union Market and H-Street corridor. Residents will find everything they need including in-unit laundry, private parking, and a spacious outdoor patio.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Fenced-in parking space
-Walking distance to metro station
-In-unit washer and dryer
-Stainless steel oven and gas stove
-Updated bathroom with full tub and double vanity
-Large outdoor patio
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Oversized windows that optimize natural light
-Dishwasher
-Ceiling fans

Nearby:
-Metro: 6 minute walk from the red line at NoMa-Gallaudet U Station
-Grocery: Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Giant
-Dining: Union Market , A. Litteri, Indigo, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, St. Anselm, Far East Taco Grille, Shouk
-Coffee: La Colombe Coffee, The Wydown, Blue Bottle Coffee, The Village Cafe, Solid State Books

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4986972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 5th St NE #1 have any available units?
1136 5th St NE #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 5th St NE #1 have?
Some of 1136 5th St NE #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 5th St NE #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1136 5th St NE #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 5th St NE #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 5th St NE #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1136 5th St NE #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1136 5th St NE #1 offers parking.
Does 1136 5th St NE #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 5th St NE #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 5th St NE #1 have a pool?
No, 1136 5th St NE #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1136 5th St NE #1 have accessible units?
No, 1136 5th St NE #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 5th St NE #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 5th St NE #1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yale West
443 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University