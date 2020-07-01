All apartments in Washington
1133 13th St NW Unit 8B

1133 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1133 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the sought after neighborhood of Logan Circle, walking distance to both the McPherson Square metro (Blue, Orange and Silver Line) and the Mount Vernon Square/Convention Center metro (Green and Yellow Line) is this spectacular TOP FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 bath available for immediate move in! The apartment home is conveniently located walking distance to Downtown DC, Dupont Circle, 14th St and Shaw. With plenty of retail shops, restaurants, bars, coffee shops and nightlife at your finger tips, this location can't be beat!!

Property highlights:
- 2 BR
- 2 bath
- Marble kitchen counters
- White kitchen appliances
- Floor to ceiling storage in kitchen
- Built in fridge and freezer
- Stove with hood
- Hardwood floors throughout
- 10 and half foot ceilings
- Tons of natural light
- Top Floor home
- Recessed lights
- Both bedrooms have ample storage floor to ceiling
- En-suite in master
- Separate dining area
- Central AC
- All utilities included except electric
- Pet Friendly!
- Street parking
- Laundry in building

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE5317884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

