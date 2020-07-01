1133 13th St NW Unit 8B

Amenities

Located in the sought after neighborhood of Logan Circle, walking distance to both the McPherson Square metro (Blue, Orange and Silver Line) and the Mount Vernon Square/Convention Center metro (Green and Yellow Line) is this spectacular TOP FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 bath available for immediate move in! The apartment home is conveniently located walking distance to Downtown DC, Dupont Circle, 14th St and Shaw. With plenty of retail shops, restaurants, bars, coffee shops and nightlife at your finger tips, this location can't be beat!!



Property highlights:

- 2 BR

- 2 bath

- Marble kitchen counters

- White kitchen appliances

- Floor to ceiling storage in kitchen

- Built in fridge and freezer

- Stove with hood

- Hardwood floors throughout

- 10 and half foot ceilings

- Tons of natural light

- Top Floor home

- Recessed lights

- Both bedrooms have ample storage floor to ceiling

- En-suite in master

- Separate dining area

- Central AC

- All utilities included except electric

- Pet Friendly!

- Street parking

- Laundry in building



AVAILABLE NOW!!



