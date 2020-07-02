All apartments in Washington
Location

1127 Park Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
FURNISHED Little House on Capitol Hill - Property Id: 275624

lovely bijou house in Capitol Hill neighborhood nestling quietly on a leafy street.

Impeccably clean and bright space, all modern amenities.

~ Queen sized bed in the master bedroom, and a trundle bed (two singles)
~ Queen sized bed in the second bedroom, and a fold out futon large enough for one guest)
~ Twin fold down futon in the living space

Open floor plan, excellent lighting and WiFi, large SmartTV.

A stunning, BRAND new, chef`s kitchen, complete with all appliance and loads of light.

Private backyard space with seating is included for guests to enjoy their morning joe, or wind down in the evenings with a glass of wine!

Parking included (one private space in a locked garage)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275624
Property Id 275624

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5774703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Park Street NE have any available units?
1127 Park Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 Park Street NE have?
Some of 1127 Park Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Park Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Park Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Park Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1127 Park Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1127 Park Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1127 Park Street NE offers parking.
Does 1127 Park Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 Park Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Park Street NE have a pool?
No, 1127 Park Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1127 Park Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1127 Park Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Park Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1127 Park Street NE has units with dishwashers.

