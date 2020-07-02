1127 Park Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

FURNISHED Little House on Capitol Hill - Property Id: 275624



lovely bijou house in Capitol Hill neighborhood nestling quietly on a leafy street.



Impeccably clean and bright space, all modern amenities.



~ Queen sized bed in the master bedroom, and a trundle bed (two singles)

~ Queen sized bed in the second bedroom, and a fold out futon large enough for one guest)

~ Twin fold down futon in the living space



Open floor plan, excellent lighting and WiFi, large SmartTV.



A stunning, BRAND new, chef`s kitchen, complete with all appliance and loads of light.



Private backyard space with seating is included for guests to enjoy their morning joe, or wind down in the evenings with a glass of wine!



Parking included (one private space in a locked garage)

No Pets Allowed



