1127 Park Street NE

Amenities
FURNISHED Little House on Capitol Hill - Property Id: 275624
lovely bijou house in Capitol Hill neighborhood nestling quietly on a leafy street.
Impeccably clean and bright space, all modern amenities.
~ Queen sized bed in the master bedroom, and a trundle bed (two singles)
~ Queen sized bed in the second bedroom, and a fold out futon large enough for one guest)
~ Twin fold down futon in the living space
Open floor plan, excellent lighting and WiFi, large SmartTV.
A stunning, BRAND new, chef`s kitchen, complete with all appliance and loads of light.
Private backyard space with seating is included for guests to enjoy their morning joe, or wind down in the evenings with a glass of wine!
Parking included (one private space in a locked garage)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275624
Property Id 275624
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5774703)