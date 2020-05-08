All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

1126 11th St NW

1126 11th St NW · No Longer Available
Washington
Mount Vernon Square
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1126 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
ceiling fan
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/84e1b510b2 ---- Welcome to 1126 11th St N.W.! Our building is located on 11th St NW and M St NW, between Mt Vernon Sq/ Convention center Green and Yellow Metro to the East, Thomas circle to the West and just 2 blocks to Massachusetts Avenue. Professionally managed, resident manager on-site and attention paid to details are just a few of the reasons why you will fall in love with this restaurant- and retail-filled community northeast of the White House. Priced to go fast and with utilities included! We also offer card operated laundry facilities and bike storage and hardwood floors. Rated a "walker's paradise" with a walk score of 97 out of 100, "rider's paradise" with a transit score of 100 out of 100 and "biker's paradise" with a biker's score of 92 out of 100. We are looking forward to talk to you soon. Unit is still occupied, will be vacating at the end of the month This is a surprisingly affordable room has no kitchen access. The appliance in the photo (mini fridge and micro) belong the the outgoing tenants. Cats are okay, but service & companion animals are welcome Welcome to 1126 11th St N.W.! Our building is located on 11th St NW and M St NW, between Mt Vernon Sq/ Convention center Green and Yellow Metro to the East, Thomas circle to the West and just 2 blocks to Massachusetts Avenue. Professionally managed, resident manager on-site and attention paid to details are just a few of the reasons why you will fall in love with this restaurant- and retail-filled community northeast of the White House. Priced to go fast and with utilities included! We also offer card operated laundry facilities and bike storage and hardwood floors. To schedule a view, please call us or visit adrianogomes.acuityscheduling.com/. Rated a "walker's paradise" with a walk score of 97 out of 100, "rider's paradise" with a transit score of 100 out of 100 and "biker's paradise" with a biker's score of 92 out of 100. We are looking forward to talking to you soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 11th St NW have any available units?
1126 11th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 11th St NW have?
Some of 1126 11th St NW's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 11th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1126 11th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 11th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 11th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1126 11th St NW offer parking?
No, 1126 11th St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1126 11th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 11th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 11th St NW have a pool?
No, 1126 11th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1126 11th St NW have accessible units?
No, 1126 11th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 11th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 11th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

