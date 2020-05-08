1126 11th St NW

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed ceiling fan bike storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/84e1b510b2 ---- Welcome to 1126 11th St N.W.! Our building is located on 11th St NW and M St NW, between Mt Vernon Sq/ Convention center Green and Yellow Metro to the East, Thomas circle to the West and just 2 blocks to Massachusetts Avenue. Professionally managed, resident manager on-site and attention paid to details are just a few of the reasons why you will fall in love with this restaurant- and retail-filled community northeast of the White House. Priced to go fast and with utilities included! We also offer card operated laundry facilities and bike storage and hardwood floors. Rated a "walker's paradise" with a walk score of 97 out of 100, "rider's paradise" with a transit score of 100 out of 100 and "biker's paradise" with a biker's score of 92 out of 100. We are looking forward to talk to you soon. Unit is still occupied, will be vacating at the end of the month This is a surprisingly affordable room has no kitchen access. The appliance in the photo (mini fridge and micro) belong the the outgoing tenants. Cats are okay, but service & companion animals are welcome Welcome to 1126 11th St N.W.! Our building is located on 11th St NW and M St NW, between Mt Vernon Sq/ Convention center Green and Yellow Metro to the East, Thomas circle to the West and just 2 blocks to Massachusetts Avenue. Professionally managed, resident manager on-site and attention paid to details are just a few of the reasons why you will fall in love with this restaurant- and retail-filled community northeast of the White House. Priced to go fast and with utilities included! We also offer card operated laundry facilities and bike storage and hardwood floors. To schedule a view, please call us or visit adrianogomes.acuityscheduling.com/. Rated a "walker's paradise" with a walk score of 97 out of 100, "rider's paradise" with a transit score of 100 out of 100 and "biker's paradise" with a biker's score of 92 out of 100. We are looking forward to talking to you soon.