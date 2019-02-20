1125 NE 16TH STREET NE

1125 16th St NE, Washington, DC 20002 Trinidad - Langston
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Come see this beautifully renovated home with all the bells and whistles. Fantastic Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and gorgeous counter tops. The home has two and 1/2 baths all modern. Great Light throughout the home and secure parking in the back with automatic garage door. With close proximity to the all the H ST. nightlife and restaurants you won't want to miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
