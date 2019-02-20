All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1125 NE 16TH STREET NE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:29 AM

1125 NE 16TH STREET NE

1125 16th St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1125 16th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this beautifully renovated home with all the bells and whistles. Fantastic Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and gorgeous counter tops. The home has two and 1/2 baths all modern. Great Light throughout the home and secure parking in the back with automatic garage door. With close proximity to the all the H ST. nightlife and restaurants you won't want to miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE have any available units?
1125 NE 16TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE have?
Some of 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1125 NE 16TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 NE 16TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Michigan Park
5182 Eastern Ave NE
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University