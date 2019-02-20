1125 NE 16TH STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this beautifully renovated home with all the bells and whistles. Fantastic Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and gorgeous counter tops. The home has two and 1/2 baths all modern. Great Light throughout the home and secure parking in the back with automatic garage door. With close proximity to the all the H ST. nightlife and restaurants you won't want to miss this one.