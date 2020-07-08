Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities green community parking garage

1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 Available 06/15/20 Amazing 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo on 7th Floor of "Euro-Style" Green Building Right by Mount Vernon METRO - Enter the unit and take in the polished yet industrial feel of this exquisite space!



Huge ceilings with exposed ventilation immediately catch the eye in the foyer which includes coat closet. Convenient half bath with laundry closet is also located in the foyer which opens into an expansive living area (27x27) with massive windows, hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace. The renovated galley kitchen is off the living room and includes stainless steel gas range, refrigerator, and dishwasher, plus a garbage disposal and microwave along with lovely granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. Accessed through the living room, your own balcony space overlooks the Convention Center from a scenic 7 floors up. Master bedroom (17x15) has hardwood floors,a large closet and a full bath with a luxurious jacuzzi tub. Second bedroom (17x13) also has hardwood floors along with its own full bath.



Rent includes one garage parking space. Water is included in rent.



Please call 240 383 3158 to inquire.



N.B. This is an unfurnished rental, the pictures are for staging purposes only.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4392280)