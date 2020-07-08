All apartments in Washington
1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702
1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702

1125 11th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1125 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
green community
parking
garage
1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 Available 06/15/20 Amazing 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo on 7th Floor of "Euro-Style" Green Building Right by Mount Vernon METRO - Enter the unit and take in the polished yet industrial feel of this exquisite space!

Huge ceilings with exposed ventilation immediately catch the eye in the foyer which includes coat closet. Convenient half bath with laundry closet is also located in the foyer which opens into an expansive living area (27x27) with massive windows, hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace. The renovated galley kitchen is off the living room and includes stainless steel gas range, refrigerator, and dishwasher, plus a garbage disposal and microwave along with lovely granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. Accessed through the living room, your own balcony space overlooks the Convention Center from a scenic 7 floors up. Master bedroom (17x15) has hardwood floors,a large closet and a full bath with a luxurious jacuzzi tub. Second bedroom (17x13) also has hardwood floors along with its own full bath.

Rent includes one garage parking space. Water is included in rent.

Please call 240 383 3158 to inquire.

N.B. This is an unfurnished rental, the pictures are for staging purposes only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4392280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 have any available units?
1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 have?
Some of 1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 currently offering any rent specials?
1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 pet-friendly?
No, 1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 offer parking?
Yes, 1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 offers parking.
Does 1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 have a pool?
No, 1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 does not have a pool.
Does 1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 have accessible units?
No, 1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 11th St. NW Apt. #702 has units with dishwashers.

