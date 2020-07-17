All apartments in Washington
1124 25TH ST NW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

1124 25TH ST NW

1124 25th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1124 25th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Renovated 2-level,above-ground,2BR,2.5 BA condo/TH w/ its own private front entrance and private patio. 2 assigned parking spaces located directly behind bldg!.Each BR has its own lighted ceiling fan & full bath: hdwd flrs thruout. New Kitchen w/granite counters & upgraded baths,loads of BIG windows & excellent closet space. Central Air and woodburning fireplace. Washer&dryer in unit.Trader Joe's across the street,walk to Foggy Bottom metro,IMF,Georgetown,Kennedy Ctr , State Department & downtown. Available Aug. 1st. All utilities included except electric & internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 25TH ST NW have any available units?
1124 25TH ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 25TH ST NW have?
Some of 1124 25TH ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 25TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1124 25TH ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 25TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 1124 25TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1124 25TH ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1124 25TH ST NW offers parking.
Does 1124 25TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 25TH ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 25TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 1124 25TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1124 25TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1124 25TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 25TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 25TH ST NW has units with dishwashers.
