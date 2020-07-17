1124 25TH ST NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Renovated 2-level,above-ground,2BR,2.5 BA condo/TH w/ its own private front entrance and private patio. 2 assigned parking spaces located directly behind bldg!.Each BR has its own lighted ceiling fan & full bath: hdwd flrs thruout. New Kitchen w/granite counters & upgraded baths,loads of BIG windows & excellent closet space. Central Air and woodburning fireplace. Washer&dryer in unit.Trader Joe's across the street,walk to Foggy Bottom metro,IMF,Georgetown,Kennedy Ctr , State Department & downtown. Available Aug. 1st. All utilities included except electric & internet.