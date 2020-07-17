1121 Queen Street Northeast

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning microwave internet access range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

This modern and luxurious apartment is in the heart of the city's H St. corridor just steps to the hip Union Market neighborhood.



The apartment includes:

- 2 queen size beds

- Sectional sleeper sofa

- Small desk, and a Smart TV.

- FREE street parking



The apartment features

- High speed WiFi

- Fully controllable heating and air conditioning

- Hardwood floors

- Generous natural sunlight

- FREE Street Parking



The kitchen is fully equipped with coffee maker, tea kettle, dishes, glassware, silverware, pots and pans and all the amenities needed to enjoy a good meal!

- WalkScore of 85!

- 15 Min to Union Station Metro

- FREE Street Parking

- Steps to Union Market dining, shops

- Heart of H St Corridor, near Capitol Hill

- Steps to many restaurants, bars, etc

- Easy access to downtown and monuments

- Professional Cleaning between Guests

- Fast HighSpeed WiFi

- Amazon Fire TV w Netflix, Prime, Hulu, etc. (no cable)

- Fully Stocked Kitchen

- Comfortable Desk for Work

This modern and luxurious apartment is in the heart of the city's H St. corridor just steps to the hip Union Market neighborhood.



The apartment includes:

- 2 queen-size beds

- Sectional sleeper sofa

- Small desk, and a Smart TV.

- FREE street parking



The apartment features

- High-speed WiFi

- Fully controllable heating and air conditioning

- Hardwood floors

- Generous natural sunlight

- FREE Street Parking



The kitchen is fully equipped with coffee maker, tea kettle, dishes, glassware, silverware, pots and pans, and all the amenities needed to enjoy a good meal!

- WalkScore of 85!

- 15 Min to Union Station Metro

- FREE Street Parking

- Steps to Union Market dining, shops

- Heart of H St Corridor, near Capitol Hill

- Steps to many restaurants, bars, etc

- Easy access to downtown and monuments

- Professional Cleaning between Guests

- Fast HighSpeed WiFi

- Amazon Fire TV w Netflix, Prime, Hulu, etc. (no cable)

- Fully Stocked Kitchen

- Comfortable Desk for Work