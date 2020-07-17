1121 Queen Street Northeast

Amenities
This modern and luxurious apartment is in the heart of the city's H St. corridor just steps to the hip Union Market neighborhood.
The apartment includes:
- 2 queen size beds
- Sectional sleeper sofa
- Small desk, and a Smart TV.
- FREE street parking
The apartment features
- High speed WiFi
- Fully controllable heating and air conditioning
- Hardwood floors
- Generous natural sunlight
- FREE Street Parking
The kitchen is fully equipped with coffee maker, tea kettle, dishes, glassware, silverware, pots and pans and all the amenities needed to enjoy a good meal!
- WalkScore of 85!
- 15 Min to Union Station Metro
- FREE Street Parking
- Steps to Union Market dining, shops
- Heart of H St Corridor, near Capitol Hill
- Steps to many restaurants, bars, etc
- Easy access to downtown and monuments
- Professional Cleaning between Guests
- Fast HighSpeed WiFi
- Amazon Fire TV w Netflix, Prime, Hulu, etc. (no cable)
- Fully Stocked Kitchen
- Comfortable Desk for Work
This modern and luxurious apartment is in the heart of the city's H St. corridor just steps to the hip Union Market neighborhood.
The apartment includes:
- 2 queen-size beds
- Sectional sleeper sofa
- Small desk, and a Smart TV.
- FREE street parking
The apartment features
- High-speed WiFi
- Fully controllable heating and air conditioning
- Hardwood floors
- Generous natural sunlight
- FREE Street Parking
The kitchen is fully equipped with coffee maker, tea kettle, dishes, glassware, silverware, pots and pans, and all the amenities needed to enjoy a good meal!
- WalkScore of 85!
- 15 Min to Union Station Metro
- FREE Street Parking
- Steps to Union Market dining, shops
- Heart of H St Corridor, near Capitol Hill
- Steps to many restaurants, bars, etc
- Easy access to downtown and monuments
- Professional Cleaning between Guests
- Fast HighSpeed WiFi
- Amazon Fire TV w Netflix, Prime, Hulu, etc. (no cable)
- Fully Stocked Kitchen
- Comfortable Desk for Work