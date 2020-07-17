All apartments in Washington
1121 Queen Street Northeast
1121 Queen Street Northeast

1121 Queen Street Northeast · (301) 456-0708
Location

1121 Queen Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 2

$2,097

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
This modern and luxurious apartment is in the heart of the city's H St. corridor just steps to the hip Union Market neighborhood.

The apartment includes:
- 2 queen size beds
- Sectional sleeper sofa
- Small desk, and a Smart TV.
- FREE street parking

The apartment features
- High speed WiFi
- Fully controllable heating and air conditioning
- Hardwood floors
- Generous natural sunlight
- FREE Street Parking

The kitchen is fully equipped with coffee maker, tea kettle, dishes, glassware, silverware, pots and pans and all the amenities needed to enjoy a good meal!
- WalkScore of 85!
- 15 Min to Union Station Metro
- FREE Street Parking
- Steps to Union Market dining, shops
- Heart of H St Corridor, near Capitol Hill
- Steps to many restaurants, bars, etc
- Easy access to downtown and monuments
- Professional Cleaning between Guests
- Fast HighSpeed WiFi
- Amazon Fire TV w Netflix, Prime, Hulu, etc. (no cable)
- Fully Stocked Kitchen
- Comfortable Desk for Work
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

