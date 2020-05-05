1121 G STREET NE

1121 G Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002 Capitol Hill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Total renovation; like new! You will love this amazing 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath / w/Den unit features an amazing modern design with stylish finishes. Gourmet kitchen and separate living & dining. Shining hardwood floors and a huge master suite with spa shower and huge walk-in closet. Complete with washer & dryer.~
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
