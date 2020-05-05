All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

1121 G STREET NE

1121 G Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1121 G Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Total renovation; like new! You will love this amazing 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath / w/Den unit features an amazing modern design with stylish finishes. Gourmet kitchen and separate living & dining. Shining hardwood floors and a huge master suite with spa shower and huge walk-in closet. Complete with washer & dryer.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 G STREET NE have any available units?
1121 G STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 G STREET NE have?
Some of 1121 G STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 G STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1121 G STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 G STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1121 G STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1121 G STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1121 G STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1121 G STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 G STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 G STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1121 G STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1121 G STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1121 G STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 G STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 G STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
