1117 10TH STREET NW
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:46 AM

1117 10TH STREET NW

1117 10th Street Northwest · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1117 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Corner unit, unique, 5th Floor, with 2 Floor-to-Ceiling Glass views! Two (2) true Bedrooms - similar in size (on opposite sides of the condo) with both each having a quite large, custom made, walk-in-closet in the bedroom. Upgrades, nice hardwoods throughout, nice, size parking space on PH1, near elevator, and 1 storage unit. CVS & Coffee shop (Cozy Cafe) on premise. Balcony. Enjoy a huge green roof (reportedly the first green roof built in DC - by Carr) with grills, table and chairs with a monument view. Next to Blagden Alley & many restaurants, coffee shops and art galleries. Near Whole Foods. Only 2 blocks from the Metro (Mt. Vernon ~ green & yellow lines) & catch the Circulator all throughout DC. Looks over a small, well-kept park (10th St. Community Park established circa 2010) next to building & can see Samuel Gompers Park between 10th St, L St, & Massachusetts Ave, NW. Fabulous Master Bathroom (great for friends to meet up and get ready together before going out) connected to the Master Bedroom, 2 huge walk-in-closets & lots of interior storage. Some say the MBR Walk-in closet is a 3rd BR in NYC ;) - not sure of another 2 BR in area with more internal storage space. Gym in building. Short walk to so many restaurants & bars, next to Marriott Marquis. Close to White House, CityCenterDC, Whole Foods. For square footage, the condo's size (square footage) should be measured by Buyer or appointed person. A great unit in a very nice and well managed building. Floor plan provided by Builder when originally purchased. Also For Sale. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 10TH STREET NW have any available units?
1117 10TH STREET NW has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 10TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1117 10TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 10TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1117 10TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 10TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1117 10TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1117 10TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1117 10TH STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 1117 10TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 10TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 10TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1117 10TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1117 10TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1117 10TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 10TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 10TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
