1117 10TH STREET NW

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar elevator gym parking bbq/grill

Corner unit, unique, 5th Floor, with 2 Floor-to-Ceiling Glass views! Two (2) true Bedrooms - similar in size (on opposite sides of the condo) with both each having a quite large, custom made, walk-in-closet in the bedroom. Upgrades, nice hardwoods throughout, nice, size parking space on PH1, near elevator, and 1 storage unit. CVS & Coffee shop (Cozy Cafe) on premise. Balcony. Enjoy a huge green roof (reportedly the first green roof built in DC - by Carr) with grills, table and chairs with a monument view. Next to Blagden Alley & many restaurants, coffee shops and art galleries. Near Whole Foods. Only 2 blocks from the Metro (Mt. Vernon ~ green & yellow lines) & catch the Circulator all throughout DC. Looks over a small, well-kept park (10th St. Community Park established circa 2010) next to building & can see Samuel Gompers Park between 10th St, L St, & Massachusetts Ave, NW. Fabulous Master Bathroom (great for friends to meet up and get ready together before going out) connected to the Master Bedroom, 2 huge walk-in-closets & lots of interior storage. Some say the MBR Walk-in closet is a 3rd BR in NYC ;) - not sure of another 2 BR in area with more internal storage space. Gym in building. Short walk to so many restaurants & bars, next to Marriott Marquis. Close to White House, CityCenterDC, Whole Foods. For square footage, the condo's size (square footage) should be measured by Buyer or appointed person. A great unit in a very nice and well managed building. Floor plan provided by Builder when originally purchased. Also For Sale. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.