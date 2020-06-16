All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

1115 Oates St NE

1115 Oates Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Oates Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
1115 Oates St NE Available 09/21/19 Gorgeous Four Bedroom in Trinidad with Yard and Parking! - This beautiful and newly renovated rowhome is spacious and not your average rental, spanning 2400 sqft over three levels! A welcoming front porch and fenced-in yard greet you upon arrival. Enter into the home and be greeted by beautiful hardwood floors, custom wainscoting, and abundant natural light. The large living area is wrapped in windows and flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of counter space for food preparation and the marble island is perfect for a casual bite or enjoy dining area which has room for large-scale hosting. Designer lighting and white cabinetry add to the modern feel. With a beautiful marbled backsplash and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range, this home is perfect for entertaining. A rear door leads to a back deck with steps down to the large back yard and parking pad with garage door!

Upstairs, find three bedrooms, two full baths, and the washer/dryer. The master bedroom leads to a private balcony overlooking the backyard. It has spacious closets and an en-suite bathroom with double sinks and great tiling in the shower. The front facing bedroom also has a private balcony. All three bedrooms are generously sized with great closet space. Downstairs, the basement has all the amenities that qualify it as an in-law suite. A separate entrance, kitchenette, full bathroom, washer/dryer, and bedroom turn this massive floor into its own apartment!

Nestled just a few blocks north of the exciting H-Street corridor, this property puts some of the best of what DC has to offer right at your fingertips. Fitness lovers have the Joseph H. Cole and Trinidad public recreation centers just around the corner, while great restaurants like Smith Commons, Toki Underground, and Red Rocks are only a short walk away. DC staples such as Union Market and Maketto are easily accessible or pop down Florida Ave to grab coffee at Shopkeepers in the morning. For groceries, youll be able to choose between the brand new Trader Joe's at Union Row or the nearby Safeway and Aldi, although the Giant and Whole Foods on H Street are also convenient options! Buses run frequently down Florida and H St or hop on the DC streetcar - all of these options make this an easy commuting location.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and a flat fee of $150 per month for water. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5053832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Oates St NE have any available units?
1115 Oates St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Oates St NE have?
Some of 1115 Oates St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Oates St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Oates St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Oates St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Oates St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1115 Oates St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Oates St NE offers parking.
Does 1115 Oates St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 Oates St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Oates St NE have a pool?
No, 1115 Oates St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Oates St NE have accessible units?
No, 1115 Oates St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Oates St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Oates St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
