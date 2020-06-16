Amenities

1115 Oates St NE Available 09/21/19 Gorgeous Four Bedroom in Trinidad with Yard and Parking! - This beautiful and newly renovated rowhome is spacious and not your average rental, spanning 2400 sqft over three levels! A welcoming front porch and fenced-in yard greet you upon arrival. Enter into the home and be greeted by beautiful hardwood floors, custom wainscoting, and abundant natural light. The large living area is wrapped in windows and flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of counter space for food preparation and the marble island is perfect for a casual bite or enjoy dining area which has room for large-scale hosting. Designer lighting and white cabinetry add to the modern feel. With a beautiful marbled backsplash and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range, this home is perfect for entertaining. A rear door leads to a back deck with steps down to the large back yard and parking pad with garage door!



Upstairs, find three bedrooms, two full baths, and the washer/dryer. The master bedroom leads to a private balcony overlooking the backyard. It has spacious closets and an en-suite bathroom with double sinks and great tiling in the shower. The front facing bedroom also has a private balcony. All three bedrooms are generously sized with great closet space. Downstairs, the basement has all the amenities that qualify it as an in-law suite. A separate entrance, kitchenette, full bathroom, washer/dryer, and bedroom turn this massive floor into its own apartment!



Nestled just a few blocks north of the exciting H-Street corridor, this property puts some of the best of what DC has to offer right at your fingertips. Fitness lovers have the Joseph H. Cole and Trinidad public recreation centers just around the corner, while great restaurants like Smith Commons, Toki Underground, and Red Rocks are only a short walk away. DC staples such as Union Market and Maketto are easily accessible or pop down Florida Ave to grab coffee at Shopkeepers in the morning. For groceries, youll be able to choose between the brand new Trader Joe's at Union Row or the nearby Safeway and Aldi, although the Giant and Whole Foods on H Street are also convenient options! Buses run frequently down Florida and H St or hop on the DC streetcar - all of these options make this an easy commuting location.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and a flat fee of $150 per month for water. Sorry, no pets!



