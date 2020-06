Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Size really does matter when it comes to this rare rental in Shaw. This unique row home steps from Mt Vernon metro features 6 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms This completely renovated beauty boasts high ceilings, en suite bathrooms, extra storage in the basement, double staircases, new appliances and.... 4 PARKING SPOTS!!! The photos do not do this home justice and it's completely move in ready!