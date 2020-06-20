1111 25th St NW 923

Amenities

Luxury condo with Parking - Property Id: 104878



A luxury Condo with Garage Parking located in DC's premier West End (25th&M), just blocks from Georgetown, K Street, GWU, Hospital, Waterfront, the Capitol and Downtown businesses....and next door to Trader Joes. A 7-minute walk to the Foggy Bottom metro station (Blue, Orange and Silver Lines). Walking distance to Waterfront, Restaurants, Trader Joe's, Capital One Bank, Cleaners, Hardware, STARBUCKS, etc.



Spacious 1 bedroom + den (can be used as a second bedroom if desired)

- Penthouse floor (9th- ) with balcony.(beautiful landscaped courtyard and sunny sky views).



Features:

* Beautiful Balcony overlooking landscaped courtyard.

* Huge amounts of closet space.

* Hardwood floors in living and dining room.

* Washer/dryer in unit.

Amenities include:

* Private resident E-lounge/Meeting room w/ built-in plasma TV.

* State-of-the-art private fitness center.

* 24-hour front desk. Secured-controlled-access to building.



Reserved, private secured garage parking space

No Pets Allowed



