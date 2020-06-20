All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1111 25th St NW 923.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1111 25th St NW 923
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

1111 25th St NW 923

1111 25th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1111 25th St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Luxury condo with Parking - Property Id: 104878

A luxury Condo with Garage Parking located in DC's premier West End (25th&M), just blocks from Georgetown, K Street, GWU, Hospital, Waterfront, the Capitol and Downtown businesses....and next door to Trader Joes. A 7-minute walk to the Foggy Bottom metro station (Blue, Orange and Silver Lines). Walking distance to Waterfront, Restaurants, Trader Joe's, Capital One Bank, Cleaners, Hardware, STARBUCKS, etc.

Spacious 1 bedroom + den (can be used as a second bedroom if desired)
- Penthouse floor (9th- ) with balcony.(beautiful landscaped courtyard and sunny sky views).

Features:
* Beautiful Balcony overlooking landscaped courtyard.
* Huge amounts of closet space.
* Hardwood floors in living and dining room.
* Washer/dryer in unit.
Amenities include:
* Private resident E-lounge/Meeting room w/ built-in plasma TV.
* State-of-the-art private fitness center.
* 24-hour front desk. Secured-controlled-access to building.

Reserved, private secured garage parking space
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104878
Property Id 104878

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4832704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 25th St NW 923 have any available units?
1111 25th St NW 923 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 25th St NW 923 have?
Some of 1111 25th St NW 923's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 25th St NW 923 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 25th St NW 923 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 25th St NW 923 pet-friendly?
No, 1111 25th St NW 923 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1111 25th St NW 923 offer parking?
Yes, 1111 25th St NW 923 offers parking.
Does 1111 25th St NW 923 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 25th St NW 923 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 25th St NW 923 have a pool?
No, 1111 25th St NW 923 does not have a pool.
Does 1111 25th St NW 923 have accessible units?
No, 1111 25th St NW 923 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 25th St NW 923 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 25th St NW 923 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University