1111 25th St NW 923

Amenities
Luxury condo with Parking - Property Id: 104878
A luxury Condo with Garage Parking located in DC's premier West End (25th&M), just blocks from Georgetown, K Street, GWU, Hospital, Waterfront, the Capitol and Downtown businesses....and next door to Trader Joes. A 7-minute walk to the Foggy Bottom metro station (Blue, Orange and Silver Lines). Walking distance to Waterfront, Restaurants, Trader Joe's, Capital One Bank, Cleaners, Hardware, STARBUCKS, etc.
Spacious 1 bedroom + den (can be used as a second bedroom if desired)
- Penthouse floor (9th- ) with balcony.(beautiful landscaped courtyard and sunny sky views).
Features:
* Beautiful Balcony overlooking landscaped courtyard.
* Huge amounts of closet space.
* Hardwood floors in living and dining room.
* Washer/dryer in unit.
Amenities include:
* Private resident E-lounge/Meeting room w/ built-in plasma TV.
* State-of-the-art private fitness center.
* 24-hour front desk. Secured-controlled-access to building.
Reserved, private secured garage parking space
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104878
Property Id 104878
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4832704)