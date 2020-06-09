1111 11th St NW 1111 11th St NW #610

All apartments in Washington
Location

1111 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious and Quiet 1 Bedroom + Office Apartment in Downtown DC - This 1 bedroom apartment is situated between Mt. Vernon Square and Logan Circle. With a variety of modern amenities and services, the Eleven Condominiums makes living downtown convenient and relaxing for residents!

Take the elevator up to the beautiful rooftop deck to relax and unwind, or take a short walk to enjoy the dining and entertainment options in Logan, Shaw, Penn Quarter, and Mount Vernon Triangle.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Open layout living area
-Stainless steel appliances
-Granite countertops and breakfast bar
-Separate den or office space
-Walk-in closet in bedroom
-Two coat closets
-In unit washer/dryer
-Private storage unit included in rent
-Pre-wired for cable and internet
-Water, garbage, and recycling included in rent
-Modern amenities include: rooftop deck, grilling patio, secure building entry, concierge services, elevator access, bike lockers
-Pet friendly!

Nearby:
-Metro: closest metro is the Green/Yellow line at Mt Vernon Square (0.3mi). Multiple lines at Metro Center and McPherson Square stations are also nearby
-Grocery: Streets Market, Giant, Whole Foods, CVS
-Minutes away from CityCenterDC shopping and dining
-Restaurants: Supra, SUNdeVICH, Tortino Restaurant, Tiger Fork, Unconventional Diner
-Coffee: La Colombe Coffee, Kintsugi, Killer E.S.P., Slipstream, Dolcezza, West Wing Cafe

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4875312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

