1110 Galloway St NE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Incredible 3BR/3.5BA semi-detached house in Riggs Park neighborhood! This fully renovated home features: updated kitchen with SS appliances, beautiful countertops, hardwood floors, finished basement, ample rear deck, private fenced backyard, one off-street parking spot and storage shed in the back yard. Washer/Dryer in unit.



Great location with only 0.5 miles away from Fort Totten Metro (Green, Red, Yellow lines) close proximity to parks, restaurants and shopping.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.