All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1110 Galloway St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1110 Galloway St NE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 12:10 PM

1110 Galloway St NE

1110 Galloway Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1110 Galloway Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Incredible 3BR/3.5BA semi-detached house in Riggs Park neighborhood! This fully renovated home features: updated kitchen with SS appliances, beautiful countertops, hardwood floors, finished basement, ample rear deck, private fenced backyard, one off-street parking spot and storage shed in the back yard. Washer/Dryer in unit.

Great location with only 0.5 miles away from Fort Totten Metro (Green, Red, Yellow lines) close proximity to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Galloway St NE have any available units?
1110 Galloway St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Galloway St NE have?
Some of 1110 Galloway St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Galloway St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Galloway St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Galloway St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Galloway St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1110 Galloway St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Galloway St NE offers parking.
Does 1110 Galloway St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 Galloway St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Galloway St NE have a pool?
No, 1110 Galloway St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Galloway St NE have accessible units?
No, 1110 Galloway St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Galloway St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Galloway St NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University