Beautiful 3 level 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom rental. Ground level features kitchen and living room and a half bathroom. 2nd has 1 bedroom and den and 1 full bathroom. 3rd level is the master suite with bathroom. Home is located in the rear. Home has permit and off street parking. Public transportation at the corner. Home is in a great location to be in downtown D.C., Maryland, Virginia within 20 mins