All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:56 AM

1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW

1104 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1104 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Federal Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Open studio with high ceilings on prestigious East Capitol Street. Fully furnished and unusually large for a studio in Washington DC. Three blocks from US Capitol.

Has queen size bed plus queen size sleeper sofa. Washer/Dryer in apartment. Patio space right outside front door to relax in after a long day.

Ideal urban location on great block with two corner grocery stores, pharmacy, diner, used bookstore, and cleaners within steps.

This block is often used to as a movie set location. Robert DeNiro has sat in his directors chair and directed from the front yard of this apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW have any available units?
1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW offer parking?
No, 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University