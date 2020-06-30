107 P St, SW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Location! Location! 2 Bed with Parking 2 blocks from Nats and DC United!!! - This is a newly remodeled 2 bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and opens up the the dining room. The living room has a working wood fireplace. The master bedroom is spacious with an extra high vaulted ceiling. Private parking out back and a fenced yard.



2 blocks from Nationals Stadium

2 blocks from Audi Feild

3 blocks from the Waterfront that features restaurants, Arena Stage (live entertainment), The Wharf, The Yacht Club

3 blocks from green line at Waterfront Metro and Navy Yard Metro

Minutes from 695 with access to 395 and 295



Application fee: $60.00

Monthly MRA Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5192109)