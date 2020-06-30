107 P St, SW

Amenities
Location! Location! 2 Bed with Parking 2 blocks from Nats and DC United!!! - This is a newly remodeled 2 bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and opens up the the dining room. The living room has a working wood fireplace. The master bedroom is spacious with an extra high vaulted ceiling. Private parking out back and a fenced yard.
2 blocks from Nationals Stadium
2 blocks from Audi Feild
3 blocks from the Waterfront that features restaurants, Arena Stage (live entertainment), The Wharf, The Yacht Club
3 blocks from green line at Waterfront Metro and Navy Yard Metro
Minutes from 695 with access to 395 and 295
Application fee: $60.00
Monthly MRA Fee
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5192109)