All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 107 P St, SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
107 P St, SW
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

107 P St, SW

107 P Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

107 P Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Location! Location! 2 Bed with Parking 2 blocks from Nats and DC United!!! - This is a newly remodeled 2 bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and opens up the the dining room. The living room has a working wood fireplace. The master bedroom is spacious with an extra high vaulted ceiling. Private parking out back and a fenced yard.

2 blocks from Nationals Stadium
2 blocks from Audi Feild
3 blocks from the Waterfront that features restaurants, Arena Stage (live entertainment), The Wharf, The Yacht Club
3 blocks from green line at Waterfront Metro and Navy Yard Metro
Minutes from 695 with access to 395 and 295

Application fee: $60.00
Monthly MRA Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5192109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 P St, SW have any available units?
107 P St, SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 P St, SW have?
Some of 107 P St, SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 P St, SW currently offering any rent specials?
107 P St, SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 P St, SW pet-friendly?
No, 107 P St, SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 107 P St, SW offer parking?
Yes, 107 P St, SW offers parking.
Does 107 P St, SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 P St, SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 P St, SW have a pool?
No, 107 P St, SW does not have a pool.
Does 107 P St, SW have accessible units?
No, 107 P St, SW does not have accessible units.
Does 107 P St, SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 P St, SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Senate Square
201 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University