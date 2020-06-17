1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW

Amenities

FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED: A unique opportunity to rent in Georgetown's most coveted and luxurious building - 1055 High. Unit 3-W is a 3 bedroom plus den residence that occupies half of the building's third floor. Massive triple-paned windows on 3 sides face south, west, and north. Some features include expansive living and entertaining space, an open Boffi kitchen with high-end appliances, den with fireplace, full size separate laundry room with storage, 2 garage parking spaces, and a balcony capable of hosting a dinner party. The master bedroom has double walk-in closets, This unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished and has been professionally decorated with warmth and style. The building provides a front desk attendant, rooftop swimming pool, rooftop grilling area, a fitness room, and extra storage areas.