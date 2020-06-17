All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW
Last updated December 5 2019 at 6:19 PM

1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW

1055 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1055 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED: A unique opportunity to rent in Georgetown's most coveted and luxurious building - 1055 High. Unit 3-W is a 3 bedroom plus den residence that occupies half of the building's third floor. Massive triple-paned windows on 3 sides face south, west, and north. Some features include expansive living and entertaining space, an open Boffi kitchen with high-end appliances, den with fireplace, full size separate laundry room with storage, 2 garage parking spaces, and a balcony capable of hosting a dinner party. The master bedroom has double walk-in closets, This unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished and has been professionally decorated with warmth and style. The building provides a front desk attendant, rooftop swimming pool, rooftop grilling area, a fitness room, and extra storage areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have any available units?
1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have?
Some of 1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have a pool?
Yes, 1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW has a pool.
Does 1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have accessible units?
Yes, 1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW has accessible units.
Does 1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.

