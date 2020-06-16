Amenities
1036 Papermill Court, NW Available 08/06/19 $2550 / 2br - 925ft2 - Georgetown - Paper Mill Duplex 2 BR 1 BA with Parking & Washer/Dryer (1036 Paper Mill Court/Georgetown) - Location, location, location! This 2 bedroom One bath duplex with garage parking and a fireplace in Paper Mill Court in located in the heart of Georgetown, between M Street and the beautiful Georgetown waterfront. Paper Mill has a lovely outdoor pool, and August is going to be great pool weather!
First Floor: Living room with fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, storage room/office (6'8 x11'6")
Second Floor: One large bedroom (10'6" x 10'4") and one smaller bedroom (7' x 9'4"), updated bathroom, washer/dryer
Available August 6th and possibly sooner. Minimum one year lease term. Rent includes the garage parking space and water/sewer. Tenant pays electric.
At lease signing, please have one (1) month's rent, security deposit equal to one (1) month's rent, and the condo move-in fee. No pets, please.
Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate: (202) 338-0500 *Please all inquiries via email to channingrents@gmail.com
Minimum FICO score of 650 required.
******Equal Housing Opportunity Provider******
do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers
(RLNE4174132)