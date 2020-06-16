All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

1036 Papermill Court, NW

1036 Paper Mill Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

1036 Paper Mill Ct NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1036 Papermill Court, NW Available 08/06/19 $2550 / 2br - 925ft2 - Georgetown - Paper Mill Duplex 2 BR 1 BA with Parking & Washer/Dryer (1036 Paper Mill Court/Georgetown) - Location, location, location! This 2 bedroom One bath duplex with garage parking and a fireplace in Paper Mill Court in located in the heart of Georgetown, between M Street and the beautiful Georgetown waterfront. Paper Mill has a lovely outdoor pool, and August is going to be great pool weather!

First Floor: Living room with fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, storage room/office (6'8 x11'6")

Second Floor: One large bedroom (10'6" x 10'4") and one smaller bedroom (7' x 9'4"), updated bathroom, washer/dryer

Available August 6th and possibly sooner. Minimum one year lease term. Rent includes the garage parking space and water/sewer. Tenant pays electric.

At lease signing, please have one (1) month's rent, security deposit equal to one (1) month's rent, and the condo move-in fee. No pets, please.

Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate: (202) 338-0500 *Please all inquiries via email to channingrents@gmail.com

Minimum FICO score of 650 required.

******Equal Housing Opportunity Provider******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

