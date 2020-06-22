1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully Furnished 3BD/2.5BA Columbia Heights Home Available Now! - Large, updated 3BD/2.5BA available for rent in Columbia Heights! Fully furnished! This spacious home features beautiful hardwood floors, large windows, renovated kitchen, in-unit laundry and an open floor-plan. Decorative fireplace adds character and appeal. Kitchen features gas range stove, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Captivating bathrooms feature newly designed sink patterns, standalone showers, and bathtubs with jacuzzi features. Apartment opens to its own back patio with room to garden and barbecue.



96 Walkscore! Short walk to the U Street Corridor. Only a nine-minute walk from the Metro station (Yellow & Green Line), shops and many restaurants at Columbia Heights. On-street parking readily available in this neighborhood.



$45 nonrefundable application fee. Pets subject to approval and $50 a month pet rent. Tenant responsible for gas, and electric.



Cable ready, Microwave, Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Balcony, deck, patio, Fenced yard, Laundry room / hookups, Fireplace, Oven / range, Pet Friendly



(RLNE4415908)