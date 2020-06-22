All apartments in Washington
1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A
1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A

1032 Lamont St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1032 Lamont St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Furnished 3BD/2.5BA Columbia Heights Home Available Now! - Large, updated 3BD/2.5BA available for rent in Columbia Heights! Fully furnished! This spacious home features beautiful hardwood floors, large windows, renovated kitchen, in-unit laundry and an open floor-plan. Decorative fireplace adds character and appeal. Kitchen features gas range stove, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Captivating bathrooms feature newly designed sink patterns, standalone showers, and bathtubs with jacuzzi features. Apartment opens to its own back patio with room to garden and barbecue.

96 Walkscore! Short walk to the U Street Corridor. Only a nine-minute walk from the Metro station (Yellow & Green Line), shops and many restaurants at Columbia Heights. On-street parking readily available in this neighborhood.

$45 nonrefundable application fee. Pets subject to approval and $50 a month pet rent. Tenant responsible for gas, and electric.

Cable ready, Microwave, Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Balcony, deck, patio, Fenced yard, Laundry room / hookups, Fireplace, Oven / range, Pet Friendly

(RLNE4415908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A have any available units?
1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A have?
Some of 1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A offer parking?
No, 1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1032 Lamont Street NW Unit A has units with dishwashers.
