1025 KENYON STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Welcome to 1025 Kenyon St NW located in the heart of Columbia Heights. This 2 bedrooms + Office 1.5 bathroom rowhome boasts an open floor plan with classic touches. The home features hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, & plenty of storage. The back patio is perfect for grilling and entertaining. Off of the patio, you will find one car off-street parking & and large storage shed. No basement. Walkable to Columbia Heights and Georgia Ave Metro, shops, & restaurants.