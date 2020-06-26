All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

1025 KENYON STREET NW

1025 Kenyon Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Kenyon Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to 1025 Kenyon St NW located in the heart of Columbia Heights. This 2 bedrooms + Office 1.5 bathroom rowhome boasts an open floor plan with classic touches. The home features hardwood floors throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, & plenty of storage. The back patio is perfect for grilling and entertaining. Off of the patio, you will find one car off-street parking & and large storage shed. No basement. Walkable to Columbia Heights and Georgia Ave Metro, shops, & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 KENYON STREET NW have any available units?
1025 KENYON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 KENYON STREET NW have?
Some of 1025 KENYON STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 KENYON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1025 KENYON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 KENYON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1025 KENYON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1025 KENYON STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1025 KENYON STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1025 KENYON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 KENYON STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 KENYON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1025 KENYON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1025 KENYON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1025 KENYON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 KENYON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 KENYON STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

