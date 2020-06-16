1021 30TH ST NW

Amenities
Total renovation just completed. Row house 1 block from the Georgetown waterfront! Living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, 1/2 bath, and kitchen on main level. 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths on upper level. Master bath features dual sinks, soaking tub, shower, heated towel racks & stacked washer/dyer. European design features, hardwood and walnut floors. Beautiful spacious patio with grill and water feature. See 3D tour: https://www.realtourinc.com/tours/1025229#matter **12 month minimum lease. No pets.$39.99 Application fee per person