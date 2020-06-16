All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:23 AM

1021 30TH ST NW

1021 30th Street Northwest · (202) 448-9002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 30th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Total renovation just completed. Row house 1 block from the Georgetown waterfront! Living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, 1/2 bath, and kitchen on main level. 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths on upper level. Master bath features dual sinks, soaking tub, shower, heated towel racks & stacked washer/dyer. European design features, hardwood and walnut floors. Beautiful spacious patio with grill and water feature. See 3D tour: https://www.realtourinc.com/tours/1025229#matter **12 month minimum lease. No pets.$39.99 Application fee per person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 30TH ST NW have any available units?
1021 30TH ST NW has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 30TH ST NW have?
Some of 1021 30TH ST NW's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 30TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1021 30TH ST NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 30TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 1021 30TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1021 30TH ST NW offer parking?
No, 1021 30TH ST NW does not offer parking.
Does 1021 30TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 30TH ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 30TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 1021 30TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1021 30TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1021 30TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 30TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 30TH ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
