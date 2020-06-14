1017 Massachusetts Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated concierge

Spacious 2 BR Townhouse with Renovated Bathroom - Capitol Hill - This home is a centrally located 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse in Capitol Hill. Enjoy Lincoln Park, Eastern Market, and the National Mall nearby or relax on the beautiful outdoor patio and people watch. Inside it features an open floor plan, bay-windows, top-of-the-line kitchen appliances and more!



Features:

- Open Floor Plan

- Bay-Window Sitting Area

- Apple TV with Flatscreen TV Included

- Built-in, Custom Bookshelves

- Updated Kitchen Appliances

- Renovated Bathroom

- In-unit Washer/Dryer

- Large Fenced-in Front Yard

- One-of-a-kind Front Yard Patio



Nearby:

- Metro - Eastern Market Blue Orange and Silver Line Metrorail Stop, Union Station - Redline and Amtrak Station

- Groceries - USDA Farmers Market, Eastern Market, Trader Joe's

- Restaurants - Ninella, Al's Gourmet Pizza, Boxcar Tavern, The Market Lunch

- Coffee - Port City Java, Peregrine Espresso, Le Pain Quotidien, Jacobs Coffee House

- Recreation - Lincoln Park, National Mall & Smithsonian Museums, RFK Stadium



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4555482)