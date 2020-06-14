All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

1017 Massachusetts Ave NE

1017 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Spacious 2 BR Townhouse with Renovated Bathroom - Capitol Hill - This home is a centrally located 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse in Capitol Hill. Enjoy Lincoln Park, Eastern Market, and the National Mall nearby or relax on the beautiful outdoor patio and people watch. Inside it features an open floor plan, bay-windows, top-of-the-line kitchen appliances and more!

Schedule a tour with our City Specialist Today!

Features:
- Open Floor Plan
- Bay-Window Sitting Area
- Apple TV with Flatscreen TV Included
- Built-in, Custom Bookshelves
- Updated Kitchen Appliances
- Renovated Bathroom
- In-unit Washer/Dryer
- Large Fenced-in Front Yard
- One-of-a-kind Front Yard Patio

Nearby:
- Metro - Eastern Market Blue Orange and Silver Line Metrorail Stop, Union Station - Redline and Amtrak Station
- Groceries - USDA Farmers Market, Eastern Market, Trader Joe's
- Restaurants - Ninella, Al's Gourmet Pizza, Boxcar Tavern, The Market Lunch
- Coffee - Port City Java, Peregrine Espresso, Le Pain Quotidien, Jacobs Coffee House
- Recreation - Lincoln Park, National Mall & Smithsonian Museums, RFK Stadium

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4555482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Massachusetts Ave NE have any available units?
1017 Massachusetts Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 Massachusetts Ave NE have?
Some of 1017 Massachusetts Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Massachusetts Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Massachusetts Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Massachusetts Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Massachusetts Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1017 Massachusetts Ave NE offer parking?
No, 1017 Massachusetts Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 1017 Massachusetts Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 Massachusetts Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Massachusetts Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1017 Massachusetts Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Massachusetts Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1017 Massachusetts Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Massachusetts Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Massachusetts Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
