101 U STREET NW

Amenities

pet friendly parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

JUST REDUCED! Fabulous apartment in sought after LeDroit Park. Huge row house at intersection of 1st Street and U Street NW. This is located on lower basement level and has two entrances. One entrance is in front and the other leads to the large rear yard for entertaining!Walk to everything LeDroit Park offers! One large bedroom plus a nice size den/2nd bedroom. Also there is a large entrance foyer that can be used as a computer room/office. Pets welcome. Parking included. Available immediately.