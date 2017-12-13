Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/267bc03028 ----

Address: 1008 Euclid Street NW Unit B Washington, DC 20001

Market Rent: $1,600 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Neighborhood: Columbia Heights

Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electricity

Tenant Responsible for: Cable, Internet, & Phone

Square Footage: 540 Square Feet (ESTIMATED)

Parking: Street Parking Only

Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED

Move In Date: Now!



Close by to Howard University, Columbia Heights, & U Street Corridor. This unit is perfect if you love DC living! Stroll to local bars/restaurants including U Street Music Hall and the Green Line Metro Station on U Street.



Bedrooms: Large Studio

Bathrooms: One Bathroom

Appliances: Electric Range Stove Oven, Refrigerator, Disposal, Dishwasher, Stacked Washer/Dryer

Application Fee: $65 Application Fee per Person

Deposit: Equal to One Month\'s Rent

Move In Fee: NO MOVE IN FEE



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

James E. Rice- 410.474.3055

Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557



All Energy Utilties Included

Renovated Unit