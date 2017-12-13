All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1008 Euclid Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1008 Euclid Street NW
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

1008 Euclid Street NW

1008 Euclid Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1008 Euclid Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/267bc03028 ----
Address: 1008 Euclid Street NW Unit B Washington, DC 20001
Market Rent: $1,600 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Neighborhood: Columbia Heights
Utilties Included: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electricity
Tenant Responsible for: Cable, Internet, & Phone
Square Footage: 540 Square Feet (ESTIMATED)
Parking: Street Parking Only
Pets: NO PETS ALLOWED
Move In Date: Now!

Close by to Howard University, Columbia Heights, & U Street Corridor. This unit is perfect if you love DC living! Stroll to local bars/restaurants including U Street Music Hall and the Green Line Metro Station on U Street.

Bedrooms: Large Studio
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Appliances: Electric Range Stove Oven, Refrigerator, Disposal, Dishwasher, Stacked Washer/Dryer
Application Fee: $65 Application Fee per Person
Deposit: Equal to One Month\'s Rent
Move In Fee: NO MOVE IN FEE

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557

All Energy Utilties Included
Renovated Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Euclid Street NW have any available units?
1008 Euclid Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Euclid Street NW have?
Some of 1008 Euclid Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Euclid Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Euclid Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Euclid Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 Euclid Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 1008 Euclid Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Euclid Street NW offers parking.
Does 1008 Euclid Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 Euclid Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Euclid Street NW have a pool?
No, 1008 Euclid Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Euclid Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1008 Euclid Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Euclid Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Euclid Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1210 Mass
1210 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Maple View Flats
2228 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University