1006 Barnaby Terrace SE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a gem! Step into this newly renovated home, with standout hardwood floors and large windows that let in tons of natural light. Beautiful entryways divide the front living room, to the dining area, and the kitchen in the back, making the layout perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The beautiful kitchen offers tons of space and functionality. It has a fabulous breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage. The main floor is rounded out with a half bath.



On the second floor, you’ll find three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including the master suite, each with tons of space and natural light.



360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/ad5af110-1aee-4fc1-8d9a-734c3932dd09



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.



Utilities: All utilities paid by the tenant.

Parking: Parking Lot

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



