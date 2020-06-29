All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1006 Barnaby Terrace SE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 9:44 PM

1006 Barnaby Terrace SE

1006 Barnaby Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1006 Barnaby Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a gem! Step into this newly renovated home, with standout hardwood floors and large windows that let in tons of natural light. Beautiful entryways divide the front living room, to the dining area, and the kitchen in the back, making the layout perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The beautiful kitchen offers tons of space and functionality. It has a fabulous breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage. The main floor is rounded out with a half bath.

On the second floor, you’ll find three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including the master suite, each with tons of space and natural light.

360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/ad5af110-1aee-4fc1-8d9a-734c3932dd09

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease.

Utilities: All utilities paid by the tenant.
Parking: Parking Lot
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Central A/C, New Applicances, Updated Bathroom, Master Bathroom, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Dining Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE have any available units?
1006 Barnaby Terrace SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE have?
Some of 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Barnaby Terrace SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE offers parking.
Does 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE have a pool?
No, 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE have accessible units?
No, 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Barnaby Terrace SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
215 C Street
215 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University