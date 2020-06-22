All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM

1001 L STREET NW

1001 L Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1001 L Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
Corner Unit in Quincy Park Condos, open Living/Dining/Kitchen, 2 bedrooms (Den), 1 bath, private balcony, city views, great light, blocks from Metro, City Center, and Penn Quarter. Unit has Gourmet kitchen with gas cooking and Stainless Steel appliances, wood floors, and Washer/Dryer. Building includes front desk concierge, outdoor common terrace with grill as well as gas and water utilities. 1 pet is welcome for an additional $100 per month. Parking is not included but 1 space is available for an additional $275 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 L STREET NW have any available units?
1001 L STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 L STREET NW have?
Some of 1001 L STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 L STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1001 L STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 L STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 L STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1001 L STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1001 L STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 1001 L STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 L STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 L STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1001 L STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1001 L STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1001 L STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 L STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 L STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
