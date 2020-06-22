1001 L STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge elevator parking bbq/grill

Corner Unit in Quincy Park Condos, open Living/Dining/Kitchen, 2 bedrooms (Den), 1 bath, private balcony, city views, great light, blocks from Metro, City Center, and Penn Quarter. Unit has Gourmet kitchen with gas cooking and Stainless Steel appliances, wood floors, and Washer/Dryer. Building includes front desk concierge, outdoor common terrace with grill as well as gas and water utilities. 1 pet is welcome for an additional $100 per month. Parking is not included but 1 space is available for an additional $275 a month.