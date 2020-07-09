Rent Calculator
13344 Umatilla Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:36 AM
13344 Umatilla Street
13344 Umatilla Street
Location
13344 Umatilla Street, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful home in a beautiful neighborhood. Hard wood floors. Very spacious and in excellent condition. Located in Adams 12 school district. Backyard includes playground set. Sorry, No Pets Allowed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13344 Umatilla Street have any available units?
13344 Umatilla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westminster, CO
.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Westminster Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13344 Umatilla Street have?
Some of 13344 Umatilla Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13344 Umatilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
13344 Umatilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13344 Umatilla Street pet-friendly?
No, 13344 Umatilla Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westminster
.
Does 13344 Umatilla Street offer parking?
Yes, 13344 Umatilla Street offers parking.
Does 13344 Umatilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13344 Umatilla Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13344 Umatilla Street have a pool?
No, 13344 Umatilla Street does not have a pool.
Does 13344 Umatilla Street have accessible units?
No, 13344 Umatilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13344 Umatilla Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13344 Umatilla Street has units with dishwashers.
