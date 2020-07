Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving 24hr maintenance dog grooming area yoga

The Brodie Apartments offers an extraordinary Colorado apartment living experience with innovative design themes, engaging amenities, smart home technology and stunning natural surroundings. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center or just sit back and admire the inspiring mountain views. We are thrilled to be able to provide such an incredible apartment living experience and we can't wait to show you all that The Brodie Apartments has to offer.