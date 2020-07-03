All apartments in Westminster
Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:54 AM

11857 Bradburn Blvd

11857 Bradburn Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11857 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Upscale 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 2135 sq. ft "WORKING LOFT" in Westminster's fantastic Bradburn Village with attached 2 car garage. First floor offers an optional business flex space with display windows providing ample foot traffic on Bradburn Blvd with residential living space above! Industrial style design, tri-level home with open floor plan provides amazing high end, custom finishes throughout including 10-foot ceilings, Steel Cable railing, awesome natural lighting from oversize windows, Hard wood flooring with exposed stone walls and steel beams. Stunning kitchen is equipped with high-end stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, and custom Cherry cabinetry with frosted glass. Enjoy private outdoor spaces on both 2nd and 3rd floors with 2 separate patios offering unobstructed views of the beautiful Rocky Mountains. Close to great restaurants and shopping. This unit does include a swamp cooler and washer/dryer. Offers easy access to Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Denver accessible by major interstates I-25, I-70, I-36 and I-76.

https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

Property is shown by appointment only.
If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070. Watch video walk through at PMI Mile High. com

Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a copy of a valid ID and 2 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income at the time of submitting an application. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into the tenants name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include but not limited to: Gas, electric, Water, Sewer and Trash.

Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.

Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11857 Bradburn Blvd have any available units?
11857 Bradburn Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11857 Bradburn Blvd have?
Some of 11857 Bradburn Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11857 Bradburn Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11857 Bradburn Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11857 Bradburn Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 11857 Bradburn Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 11857 Bradburn Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 11857 Bradburn Blvd offers parking.
Does 11857 Bradburn Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11857 Bradburn Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11857 Bradburn Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 11857 Bradburn Blvd has a pool.
Does 11857 Bradburn Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11857 Bradburn Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11857 Bradburn Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11857 Bradburn Blvd has units with dishwashers.

