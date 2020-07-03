11857 Bradburn Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Upscale 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 2135 sq. ft "WORKING LOFT" in Westminster's fantastic Bradburn Village with attached 2 car garage. First floor offers an optional business flex space with display windows providing ample foot traffic on Bradburn Blvd with residential living space above! Industrial style design, tri-level home with open floor plan provides amazing high end, custom finishes throughout including 10-foot ceilings, Steel Cable railing, awesome natural lighting from oversize windows, Hard wood flooring with exposed stone walls and steel beams. Stunning kitchen is equipped with high-end stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, and custom Cherry cabinetry with frosted glass. Enjoy private outdoor spaces on both 2nd and 3rd floors with 2 separate patios offering unobstructed views of the beautiful Rocky Mountains. Close to great restaurants and shopping. This unit does include a swamp cooler and washer/dryer. Offers easy access to Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Denver accessible by major interstates I-25, I-70, I-36 and I-76.



https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent



Property is shown by appointment only.

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070. Watch video walk through at PMI Mile High. com



Background checks covers criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a copy of a valid ID and 2 most recent months of pay stubs to verify income at the time of submitting an application. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.



All utilities must be transferred into the tenants name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include but not limited to: Gas, electric, Water, Sewer and Trash.



Pet approval is conditional based on pet screening results. If approved, additional pet deposits and fees per pet will apply.



Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.