Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub online portal

Canyon Chase Apartments offers spacious layouts and fresh renovations in our one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent located in Westminster, Colorado. Enjoy numerous community amenities including social courtyards, a swimming pool with sundeck seating, a heated spa, covered parking, a resident clubhouse with a fully equipped kitchen, executive business center and additional storage spaces. Our homes boast premium features such as brushed nickel hardware, stainless steel appliances, two-inch wood style blinds, washer/dryer connections, cherry wood cabinetry, custom countertop designs and so much more! With easy access to Interstate 25, both Boulder and Denver are only moments away.



