All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 723 W Linden St.
Home
Louisville, CO
723 W Linden St
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:36 AM
723 W Linden St
723 West Linden Street
No Longer Available
Location
723 West Linden Street, Louisville, CO 80027
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 bed home, New furnace and AC, Newly remodeled bathr, garage with opener and fenced yard. Dog ok and great location! 6 or 18 month lease options.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 723 W Linden St have any available units?
723 W Linden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Louisville, CO
.
What amenities does 723 W Linden St have?
Some of 723 W Linden St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 723 W Linden St currently offering any rent specials?
723 W Linden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 W Linden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 W Linden St is pet friendly.
Does 723 W Linden St offer parking?
Yes, 723 W Linden St offers parking.
Does 723 W Linden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 W Linden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 W Linden St have a pool?
No, 723 W Linden St does not have a pool.
Does 723 W Linden St have accessible units?
No, 723 W Linden St does not have accessible units.
Does 723 W Linden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 W Linden St has units with dishwashers.
Does 723 W Linden St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 723 W Linden St has units with air conditioning.
