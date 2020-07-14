All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Grand View at Flatirons

855 W Dillon Rd · (720) 903-2862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

855 W Dillon Rd, Louisville, CO 80027

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit J202 · Avail. now

$1,317

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit E105 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,403

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit B105 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,403

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B106 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,732

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit G106 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,732

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit C206 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,742

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grand View at Flatirons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
accessible
bike storage
carport
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
lobby
playground
shuffle board
Our bright and spacious 1- and 2- bedroom apartments are for rent in Louisville / Superior area. Our community offers plenty of parking, features private entryways, full-size washer and dryer connections, laundry facilities, fireplaces, and additional covered parking. Our pet-friendly community offers generous amenities that include a swimming pool, residents' clubhouse, fitness center, and business center with internet access! Ideal location in Louisville, CO (voted as #1 from CNN/Money Top 100 Places to Live - July 2009), we are close to I-25 and 36 freeways which places you minutes from Broomfield, Boulder, downtown Denver, neighborhood shopping, dining and entertainment. The 18-hole Coal Creek Championship Golf Course is adjacent, and neighborhood shopping is plentiful and within walking distance. In addition, we are close to major employers such as Flatirons Mall, MedTronic, CU Boulder, Level One, Walmart, Target, and more! Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: 1 br: $150; 2 br: $250
Move-in Fees: $150-$250 Admin Fee
Additional: Xcel transfer fee: $8 Trash set-up fee: $7.37 Water set-up fee: $10
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 1st pet; $200 2nd pet; $300 3rd pet
fee: $250 1st pet; $500 2nd pet; $700 3rd pet (non-refundable fee)
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $25 1st pet; $50 2nd pet; $80 3rd pet
restrictions: Assistive animals are not considered pets and are not subject to the above criteria. The following dog breeds are not allowed: American Bull Terrier aka Pit Bull, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terriers and mixed breeds that include one of the listed restricted breeds. Please contact the leasing office for full details.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $30/month. Carports available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grand View at Flatirons have any available units?
Grand View at Flatirons has 16 units available starting at $1,317 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Grand View at Flatirons have?
Some of Grand View at Flatirons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grand View at Flatirons currently offering any rent specials?
Grand View at Flatirons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grand View at Flatirons pet-friendly?
Yes, Grand View at Flatirons is pet friendly.
Does Grand View at Flatirons offer parking?
Yes, Grand View at Flatirons offers parking.
Does Grand View at Flatirons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grand View at Flatirons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grand View at Flatirons have a pool?
Yes, Grand View at Flatirons has a pool.
Does Grand View at Flatirons have accessible units?
Yes, Grand View at Flatirons has accessible units.
Does Grand View at Flatirons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grand View at Flatirons has units with dishwashers.
Does Grand View at Flatirons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Grand View at Flatirons has units with air conditioning.
