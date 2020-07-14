Grand View at Flatirons

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry oven w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access accessible bike storage carport coffee bar conference room dog grooming area lobby playground shuffle board

Our bright and spacious 1- and 2- bedroom apartments are for rent in Louisville / Superior area. Our community offers plenty of parking, features private entryways, full-size washer and dryer connections, laundry facilities, fireplaces, and additional covered parking. Our pet-friendly community offers generous amenities that include a swimming pool, residents' clubhouse, fitness center, and business center with internet access! Ideal location in Louisville, CO (voted as #1 from CNN/Money Top 100 Places to Live - July 2009), we are close to I-25 and 36 freeways which places you minutes from Broomfield, Boulder, downtown Denver, neighborhood shopping, dining and entertainment. The 18-hole Coal Creek Championship Golf Course is adjacent, and neighborhood shopping is plentiful and within walking distance. In addition, we are close to major employers such as Flatirons Mall, MedTronic, CU Boulder, Level One, Walmart, Target, and more! Please call for an appointment today.