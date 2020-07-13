103 Apartments for rent in Louisville, CO with parking

Labor legends: The legend of Louisville, CO says that a collection of underground tunnels led the rough-neck miners to saloons. Spoiler alert: there was never a network of secret saloon connections like that. But there were a lot of basement hideouts where workers hid during some particularly dangerous labor disputes, which is both exciting and scary to consider.

An abundance of natural resources attracted people to the area of Louisville in the late 19th century. What was once a small mining community began a transition in the 1950's to what is today an ideal suburban residential district. The area remains rich in resources that make it a particularly livable community. Plenty of open space, friendly people, modern amenities and attractive places for rent are no doubt some of the reasons why Money Magazine loves Louisville so much. They named it the number one place to live in 2009 and 2011 and then gave it high marks again in 2013, ranking it at number two. The town is located just east of Boulder, CO and slightly northwest of downtown Denver. Its position between these two important economic hubs makes it a relaxing place to call home that isn't too far removed from high tech centers of commerce. The small-town feel is accented by a sprawling expanse of open space recreation areas that are interspersed with living communities. It is an ideal area for outdoorsy types who love to bike and hike in the fresh air without being too far removed from civilization.

Having trouble with Craigslist Louisville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more