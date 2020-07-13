Apartment List
/
CO
/
louisville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Louisville, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Louisville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,445
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1228 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
18 Units Available
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
969 sqft
Located close to Boulder and Highway 36. Residents have access to lots of nearby hiking and trails. Shopping just next door to property.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1112 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Welcome to the best of what Louisville has to offer. Welcome to Copper Ridge Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1293 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,425
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,692
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
214 S. Jefferson Ave
214 South Jefferson Avenue, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1248 sqft
214 S. Jefferson Ave Available 08/01/20 Newly remodeled home walkable to Old Town on OPEN SPACE!! - 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home located on Open Space - Essentially IN the Louisville Open Space, just walk out the back gate.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106
1860 West Centennial Drive, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 1 Bedroom Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Hunter's Ridge And This Ready To Move In Home. Features New Paint, Carpet, Vinyl Floor And All New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Nice Sized Bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
780 Copper Lane # 105
780 Copper Lane, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1005 sqft
780 Copper Lane # 105 Available 08/04/20 Louisville Condo, Private location in Complex; Pool; Clubhouse - This main level condo is located on the SW end of the development.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
204 Pheasant Run
204 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 204 Pheasant Run - Property Id: 217955 Quiet townhome in prime location just outside Boulder with mountain views and convenient access to everything. Furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished options.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
932 Saint Andrews Lane
932 Saint Andrews Lane, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2534 sqft
Three Bedroom Home For Rent In Great Louisville Location - Incredible location facing West on a quiet street conveniently located near schools, parks, walking trails, bus routes, and easy access to Denver/Boulder.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
543 W. Sycamore Circle
543 West Sycamore Circle, Louisville, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1572 sqft
543 W.
Results within 1 mile of Louisville
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
100 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,443
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
18 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,489
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caliber at Flatirons is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Parkway Circle
13456 Via Varra
13456 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1039 sqft
Come tour this beautiful first floor unit located in a convenient location near Flatirons Crossings Mall in Broomfield! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, secure underground parking, and in unit washer and dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9993 Carbon Road
9993 Carbon Road, Broomfield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home and an

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F
1855 Icarus Drive, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
728 sqft
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F Available 08/01/20 PERFECT 1 BEDROOM/1 BATH APARTMENT IN LAFAYETTE! - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a wonderful Lafayette location! There is an assigned parking space conveniently adjacent to the unit.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13660 Via Varra
13660 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1190 sqft
Incredible PRICE! Spacious, new apartment with amazing layout and property. Hardwood floors, carpet, in-unit W&D, new appliances, and much more! Option to renew is available right away.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2402 Concord Cir
2402 Concord Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1072 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located conveniently off 95th in Lafayette. Both bedrooms are master suites with private baths, walk in closets, and high ceilings! Main floor has additional half bath, kitchen, dining room and living room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9995 Carbon Road
9995 Carbon Road, Broomfield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4602 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS LARGE UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1200 Warrior Way
1200 Warrior Way, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1512 sqft
1200 Warrior Way Available 08/05/20 Three Bedroom Townhome Available For Rent in Lafayette - This wonderful 3 level just got brand new carpet and flooring throughout, brand new appliances, and brand new cabinets & countertops! It also has a private

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
2020 Shamrock Drive
2020 Shamrock Drive, Superior, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
799 sqft
Check out this awesome condo in Rock Creek, Superior! This property features one bedroom, one bathroom, and 799 square feet of livable space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Parkway Circle
13432 Via Varra Rd
13432 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1744 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2-Car Attached Garage Townhouse Spacious, Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.
City Guide for Louisville, CO

Labor legends: The legend of Louisville, CO says that a collection of underground tunnels led the rough-neck miners to saloons. Spoiler alert: there was never a network of secret saloon connections like that. But there were a lot of basement hideouts where workers hid during some particularly dangerous labor disputes, which is both exciting and scary to consider.

An abundance of natural resources attracted people to the area of Louisville in the late 19th century. What was once a small mining community began a transition in the 1950's to what is today an ideal suburban residential district. The area remains rich in resources that make it a particularly livable community. Plenty of open space, friendly people, modern amenities and attractive places for rent are no doubt some of the reasons why Money Magazine loves Louisville so much. They named it the number one place to live in 2009 and 2011 and then gave it high marks again in 2013, ranking it at number two. The town is located just east of Boulder, CO and slightly northwest of downtown Denver. Its position between these two important economic hubs makes it a relaxing place to call home that isn't too far removed from high tech centers of commerce. The small-town feel is accented by a sprawling expanse of open space recreation areas that are interspersed with living communities. It is an ideal area for outdoorsy types who love to bike and hike in the fresh air without being too far removed from civilization.

Having trouble with Craigslist Louisville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Louisville, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Louisville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLouisville 3 BedroomsLouisville Accessible ApartmentsLouisville Apartments under $1,400
Louisville Apartments with BalconyLouisville Apartments with GarageLouisville Apartments with GymLouisville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLouisville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLouisville Apartments with Parking
Louisville Apartments with PoolLouisville Apartments with Washer-DryerLouisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Furnished ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly PlacesLouisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College