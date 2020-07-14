All apartments in Louisville
Delo

Open Now until 6pm
1140 Cannon St · (720) 707-2493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO 80027

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit E306 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Unit C303 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,461

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit E107 · Avail. now

$1,692

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit E305 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit E302 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,762

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C110 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Delo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
package receiving
trash valet
carport
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today. Delo Apartments is a brand-new luxury community bringing a modern touch to historic Louisville, Colorado living. Our elegant studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments feature unique designer finishes that are sure to impress and inspire. Gather with neighbors and friends at our indoor-outdoor entertainment space including gourmet chef's kitchen with beer-tap and rollup garage doors. Enjoy our fully equipped indoor fitness center or take on the great outdoors with over 32 miles of trails and 25+ parks throughout Louisville. With a direct connection to the South St. Underpass, residents at Delo have unprecedented access to the highly rated Downtown Louisville shops, restaurants, museums and events. Experience all that Louisville has to offer when you make Delo Apartments your new ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $13 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 Lease Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $23/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Delo have any available units?
Delo has 8 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Delo have?
Some of Delo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Delo currently offering any rent specials?
Delo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Delo pet-friendly?
Yes, Delo is pet friendly.
Does Delo offer parking?
Yes, Delo offers parking.
Does Delo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Delo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Delo have a pool?
No, Delo does not have a pool.
Does Delo have accessible units?
No, Delo does not have accessible units.
Does Delo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Delo has units with dishwashers.
Does Delo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Delo has units with air conditioning.
