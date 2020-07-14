Amenities

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today. Delo Apartments is a brand-new luxury community bringing a modern touch to historic Louisville, Colorado living. Our elegant studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments feature unique designer finishes that are sure to impress and inspire. Gather with neighbors and friends at our indoor-outdoor entertainment space including gourmet chef's kitchen with beer-tap and rollup garage doors. Enjoy our fully equipped indoor fitness center or take on the great outdoors with over 32 miles of trails and 25+ parks throughout Louisville. With a direct connection to the South St. Underpass, residents at Delo have unprecedented access to the highly rated Downtown Louisville shops, restaurants, museums and events. Experience all that Louisville has to offer when you make Delo Apartments your new ...