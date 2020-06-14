235 Apartments for rent in Louisville, CO with garage
Labor legends: The legend of Louisville, CO says that a collection of underground tunnels led the rough-neck miners to saloons. Spoiler alert: there was never a network of secret saloon connections like that. But there were a lot of basement hideouts where workers hid during some particularly dangerous labor disputes, which is both exciting and scary to consider.
An abundance of natural resources attracted people to the area of Louisville in the late 19th century. What was once a small mining community began a transition in the 1950's to what is today an ideal suburban residential district. The area remains rich in resources that make it a particularly livable community. Plenty of open space, friendly people, modern amenities and attractive places for rent are no doubt some of the reasons why Money Magazine loves Louisville so much. They named it the number one place to live in 2009 and 2011 and then gave it high marks again in 2013, ranking it at number two. The town is located just east of Boulder, CO and slightly northwest of downtown Denver. Its position between these two important economic hubs makes it a relaxing place to call home that isn't too far removed from high tech centers of commerce. The small-town feel is accented by a sprawling expanse of open space recreation areas that are interspersed with living communities. It is an ideal area for outdoorsy types who love to bike and hike in the fresh air without being too far removed from civilization.
Louisville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.