Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Copper Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
240 S McCaslin Blvd · (318) 301-8003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville, CO 80027

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212101 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 212201 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Copper Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
24hr maintenance
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options.

Welcome to the best of what Louisville has to offer. Welcome to Copper Ridge Apartment Homes. With easy access to the Boulder, the Rocky Mountains, and Denver, the lifestyle you want is never far away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 1 pet, $200 2 pets
fee: $300 1 pet, $500 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $35/month 1 pet, $65/month 2 pets
restrictions: We are a pet friendly community. Cats and dogs are welcome, however the following breeds are restricted: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Rottweilers, Cane Corso, Presa Canarios, Bull Mastiffs, Wolf Hybrids. Proof of spay or neuter and up to date vaccines are required for pet approval.
Parking Details: Open lot, garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: 4'x3': $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Copper Ridge have any available units?
Copper Ridge has 2 units available starting at $1,765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Copper Ridge have?
Some of Copper Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Copper Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Copper Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Copper Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Copper Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Copper Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Copper Ridge offers parking.
Does Copper Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Copper Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Copper Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Copper Ridge has a pool.
Does Copper Ridge have accessible units?
No, Copper Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Copper Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Copper Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Copper Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Copper Ridge has units with air conditioning.
