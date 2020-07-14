Copper Ridge

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 1 pet, $200 2 pets
fee: $300 1 pet, $500 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $35/month 1 pet, $65/month 2 pets
restrictions: We are a pet friendly community. Cats and dogs are welcome, however the following breeds are restricted: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Rottweilers, Cane Corso, Presa Canarios, Bull Mastiffs, Wolf Hybrids. Proof of spay or neuter and up to date vaccines are required for pet approval.