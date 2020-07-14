Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage 24hr maintenance

We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options.



Welcome to the best of what Louisville has to offer. Welcome to Copper Ridge Apartment Homes. With easy access to the Boulder, the Rocky Mountains, and Denver, the lifestyle you want is never far away.