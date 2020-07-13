/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
174 Apartments for rent in Louisville, CO with pool
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
969 sqft
Located close to Boulder and Highway 36. Residents have access to lots of nearby hiking and trails. Shopping just next door to property.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,445
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1228 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1112 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Welcome to the best of what Louisville has to offer. Welcome to Copper Ridge Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1293 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106
1860 West Centennial Drive, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 1 Bedroom Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Hunter's Ridge And This Ready To Move In Home. Features New Paint, Carpet, Vinyl Floor And All New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Nice Sized Bedroom.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
780 Copper Lane # 105
780 Copper Lane, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1005 sqft
780 Copper Lane # 105 Available 08/04/20 Louisville Condo, Private location in Complex; Pool; Clubhouse - This main level condo is located on the SW end of the development.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
701 Jefferson Avenue
701 Jefferson Avenue, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1306 sqft
701 Jefferson Avenue Available 07/06/20 Lovely Old Town Louisville Two Bedroom + Office Cottage for Lease! - Lovely Old Town Cottage in Louisville for Lease! You will love this layout and location! At Pine and Jefferson, only blocks from town.
Results within 1 mile of Louisville
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
101 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,443
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
18 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,489
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caliber at Flatirons is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Parkway Circle
13456 Via Varra
13456 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1039 sqft
Come tour this beautiful first floor unit located in a convenient location near Flatirons Crossings Mall in Broomfield! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, secure underground parking, and in unit washer and dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13660 Via Varra
13660 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1190 sqft
Incredible PRICE! Spacious, new apartment with amazing layout and property. Hardwood floors, carpet, in-unit W&D, new appliances, and much more! Option to renew is available right away.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
2020 Shamrock Drive
2020 Shamrock Drive, Superior, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
799 sqft
Check out this awesome condo in Rock Creek, Superior! This property features one bedroom, one bathroom, and 799 square feet of livable space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Parkway Circle
13432 Via Varra Rd
13432 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1744 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2-Car Attached Garage Townhouse Spacious, Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Louisville
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
17 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Interlocken
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,429
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Interlocken
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,479
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1152 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with massive sundeck. Spacious fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights. Minutes to US-36 and Open Spaces
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
$
42 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,477
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
26 Units Available
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
927 sqft
Newly renovated units that are centrally located between Boulder and Denver. Residents have on-site access to a large year-round pool and a brand new fitness center. Pet-friendly community that boasts a brand new dog park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,137
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
39 Units Available
Midcities
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1217 sqft
Spacious homes with soaring ceilings and large windows. Kitchens with breakfast bars, black-on-black appliances. Resort-style saltwater pool and adjacent fireplace. FIve minutes to Flatiron Crossing and US-36.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
30 Units Available
East Foothills
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Similar Pages
Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLouisville 3 BedroomsLouisville Accessible ApartmentsLouisville Apartments under $1,400
Louisville Apartments with BalconyLouisville Apartments with GarageLouisville Apartments with GymLouisville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLouisville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLouisville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO