3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 AM
238 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Louisville, CO
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
17 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1067 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
616 Dahlia St
616 West Dahlia Street, Louisville, CO
616 Dahlia St Available 08/14/20 - (RLNE5845291)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Gorham Court
338 Gorham Court, Louisville, CO
338 Gorham Court Available 08/01/20 Biggest back yard around! 4BR, 2 car garage, 2 living spaces! (Gorham) - From the moment you enter this lovely home, you'll appreciate all the living space.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
892 West Chestnut Circle
892 West Chestnut Circle, Louisville, CO
Bright 4BR, great Louisville location, upgraded kitchen! (Chestnut) - Bright is just the start of all the features of this great 4BR Louisville home! From the inviting entry with vaulted ceilings to the dining area and kitchen featuring cherry
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1612 Sunset Pl
1612 Sunset Dr, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
- (RLNE5780444)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
945 Saint Andrews Lane
945 Saint Andrews Lane, Louisville, CO
Fully Furnished Stunning Six Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Louisville - FABULOUSLY UPDATED AND FULLY FURNISHED BY AJ CHAMBERLIN! DESIGNER LIGHTING.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
378 Pheasant Run
378 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1568 sqft
378 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/20 APPEALING 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lousville - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!! - You don't want to miss this! Available August 1st!! This town home features a main wood burning fireplace, living room, powder room, bar
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1041 Lincoln Avenue
1041 Lincoln Avenue, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2549 sqft
1041 Lincoln Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, charming 3 bed/3 bath Victorian home in Old Town Louisville - Available 8/1! - Come check out this gorgeous, historic 3 bedroom + den, 3 bathroom Victorian home in Old Town Louisville today!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1375 Golden Eagle Way
1375 Golden Eagle Way, Louisville, CO
1375 Golden Eagle Way Available 09/01/20 Modern North End Louisville Home - Available September 1st! - This contemporary, light-filled home is the perfect fit for a couple or young family looking to explore the town of Louisville and all it has to
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2195 Cliffrose Lane
2195 Cliffrose Lane, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1491 sqft
2195 Cliffrose Lane Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bed/2 Bath family home in Louisville's Hunter Ridge neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
523 W. Hackberry Street
523 West Hackberry Street, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1404 sqft
523 W.
Results within 1 mile of Louisville
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
114 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1430 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Midcities
129 Units Available
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2121 sqft
Located minutes away from Downtown Boulder and Denver, our community connects you to everyday options for shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
709 Stage Station Way
709 Stage Station Way, Lafayette, CO
709 Stage Station Way Available 07/15/20 Sophisticated and Fully Furnished Open-Concept Ranch for Rent in Lafayette - This open-concept ranch home built in 2017 is available fully furnished. Enjoy the sophisticated elegance on each level.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9993 Carbon Road
9993 Carbon Road, Broomfield, CO
GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home and an
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9995 Carbon Road
9995 Carbon Road, Broomfield, CO
GORGEOUS LARGE UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Aster Lane
2017 Aster Ln, Lafayette, CO
2017 Aster Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Lafayette 4 Bedroom Home - Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Lafayette with tons of light. The home boasts a MAIN FLOOR MASTER on the back side of the home which opens to a covered patio.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkway Circle
1 Unit Available
13536 Via Varra
13536 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
13536 Via Varra Available 08/01/20 High-end Broomfield Townhome 4 BED/2.5 BATH - This wonderful high-end townhome is in a great location with easy access to Boulder, Denver, Interlocken, Superior, Louisville, and the surrounding areas.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
719 Julian Circle
719 Julian Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
3BR 2.5BA across from Waneka Lake - Beautiful town home in a mature neighborhood is across from Waneka Lake. This home features 3BR and 2.5BA, air conditioning, newer windows, vaulted ceilings, and a lovely patio.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
104 Cayauga Way
104 Cayauge Way, Superior, CO
Come and see this wonderful 4 bedroom 4 bathroom family home in Superior! Hardwood kitchen floors.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Rock Creek Ranch
1 Unit Available
1947 Eldorado Dr.
1947 Eldorado Drive, Superior, CO
This fabulous single family home with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths has a finished basement, 3 car garage with opener on main doors. New Wood louver blinds on all windows and fresh paint. All new kitchen appliances. A Dog is allowed.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
2778 Emerald Lake Lane
2778 Emerald Lake Ln, Lafayette, CO
Gorgeous, home in lovely Indian Peaks, Lafayette! Newer construction with 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and carpeting, upgraded open kitchen, great lighting, beautiful fixtures, and a gas fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1412 Centaur Circle
1412 Centaur Circle, Lafayette, CO
1412 Centaur Circle Available 07/14/20 Lovely Lafayette 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home on Corner lot - Tri-level in excellent condition, hardwood on main level, vaulted ceilings,all baths have been updated, central air, fireplace, Eat-in kitchen and
Results within 5 miles of Louisville
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
19 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
