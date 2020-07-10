/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:37 PM
256 Apartments for rent in Louisville, CO with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,450
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1228 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
21 Units Available
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,310
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
969 sqft
Located close to Boulder and Highway 36. Residents have access to lots of nearby hiking and trails. Shopping just next door to property.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1112 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Welcome to the best of what Louisville has to offer. Welcome to Copper Ridge Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,425
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,574
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
11 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1293 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1860 W. Centennial Drive, #106
1860 West Centennial Drive, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 1 Bedroom Home (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Hunter's Ridge And This Ready To Move In Home. Features New Paint, Carpet, Vinyl Floor And All New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Nice Sized Bedroom.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
780 Copper Lane # 105
780 Copper Lane, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1005 sqft
780 Copper Lane # 105 Available 08/04/20 Louisville Condo, Private location in Complex; Pool; Clubhouse - This main level condo is located on the SW end of the development.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
204 Pheasant Run
204 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 204 Pheasant Run - Property Id: 217955 Quiet townhome in prime location just outside Boulder with mountain views and convenient access to everything. Furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished options.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
932 Saint Andrews Lane
932 Saint Andrews Lane, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2534 sqft
Three Bedroom Home For Rent In Great Louisville Location - Incredible location facing West on a quiet street conveniently located near schools, parks, walking trails, bus routes, and easy access to Denver/Boulder.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1336 Snowberry Lane
1336 Snowberry Ln, Louisville, CO
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1336 Snowberry Lane Available 08/01/20 Luxury Living in Louisville for Lease! - Gorgeous Open Concept Home in Louisville! Tons of light! Skylights, oversized windows, open concept, tons of square footage and rooms.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
701 Jefferson Avenue
701 Jefferson Avenue, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1306 sqft
701 Jefferson Avenue Available 07/06/20 Lovely Old Town Louisville Two Bedroom + Office Cottage for Lease! - Lovely Old Town Cottage in Louisville for Lease! You will love this layout and location! At Pine and Jefferson, only blocks from town.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
543 W. Sycamore Circle
543 West Sycamore Circle, Louisville, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1572 sqft
543 W.
Results within 1 mile of Louisville
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
100 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,433
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
18 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,489
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
1 Unit Available
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caliber at Flatirons is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9993 Carbon Road
9993 Carbon Road, Broomfield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home and an
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Crete Ct #F
1410 Crete Court, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
707 sqft
1410 Crete Ct Unit F - One bedroom unit, washer/dryer, storage area below unit, air conditioning, indoor cat nego, no students No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638343)
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13660 Via Varra
13660 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1190 sqft
Incredible PRICE! Spacious, new apartment with amazing layout and property. Hardwood floors, carpet, in-unit W&D, new appliances, and much more! Option to renew is available right away.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Parkway Circle
13456 Via Varra
13456 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1039 sqft
Come tour this beautiful first floor unit located in a convenient location near Flatirons Crossings Mall in Broomfield! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, secure underground parking, and in unit washer and dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2402 Concord Cir
2402 Concord Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1072 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located conveniently off 95th in Lafayette. Both bedrooms are master suites with private baths, walk in closets, and high ceilings! Main floor has additional half bath, kitchen, dining room and living room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9995 Carbon Road
9995 Carbon Road, Broomfield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4602 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS LARGE UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1140 Nottingham St
1140 Nottingham Street, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1408 sqft
Come see this well maintained and sunny home in Lafayette. It has 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs with sitting deck overlooking the back yard and garden.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Warrior Way
1200 Warrior Way, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1512 sqft
1200 Warrior Way Available 08/05/20 Three Bedroom Townhome Available For Rent in Lafayette - This wonderful 3 level just got brand new carpet and flooring throughout, brand new appliances, and brand new cabinets & countertops! It also has a private
Similar Pages
Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLouisville 3 BedroomsLouisville Accessible ApartmentsLouisville Apartments under $1,400
Louisville Apartments with BalconyLouisville Apartments with GarageLouisville Apartments with GymLouisville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLouisville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLouisville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO