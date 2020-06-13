Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

106 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Louisville, CO

Finding an apartment in Louisville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...
1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
16 Units Available
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,441
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
969 sqft
Located close to Boulder and Highway 36. Residents have access to lots of nearby hiking and trails. Shopping just next door to property.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,395
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1112 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Welcome to the best of what Louisville has to offer. Welcome to Copper Ridge Apartment Homes.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
17 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,425
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1375 Golden Eagle Way
1375 Golden Eagle Way, Louisville, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3432 sqft
1375 Golden Eagle Way Available 09/01/20 Modern North End Louisville Home - Available September 1st! - This contemporary, light-filled home is the perfect fit for a couple or young family looking to explore the town of Louisville and all it has to

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
523 W. Hackberry Street
523 West Hackberry Street, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1404 sqft
523 W.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
338 Pheasant Run
338 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1056 sqft
338 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath townhome in Hunter's Ridge! - Newly updated townhome in Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property has lots of natural light and an open layout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
945 Saint Andrews Lane
945 Saint Andrews Lane, Louisville, CO
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4600 sqft
Fully Furnished Stunning Six Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Louisville - FABULOUSLY UPDATED AND FULLY FURNISHED BY AJ CHAMBERLIN! DESIGNER LIGHTING.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
378 Pheasant Run
378 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1568 sqft
378 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/20 APPEALING 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lousville - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!! - You don't want to miss this! Available August 1st!! This town home features a main wood burning fireplace, living room, powder room, bar

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2195 Cliffrose Lane
2195 Cliffrose Lane, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1491 sqft
2195 Cliffrose Lane Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bed/2 Bath family home in Louisville's Hunter Ridge neighborhood.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Pheasant Run
115 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1056 sqft
Beautiful, Quiet 2 BED/2 BATH Tri-level Townhome in Hunter's Ridge! Available Now! - Beautiful tri-level townhome in the desired Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is move in ready! This property has lots of natural light

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
892 West Chestnut Circle
892 West Chestnut Circle, Louisville, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2651 sqft
Bright 4BR, great Louisville location, upgraded kitchen! (Chestnut) - Bright is just the start of all the features of this great 4BR Louisville home! From the inviting entry with vaulted ceilings to the dining area and kitchen featuring cherry

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1612 Sunset Pl
1612 Sunset Dr, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
- (RLNE5780444)

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
701 Jefferson Avenue
701 Jefferson Avenue, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1306 sqft
701 Jefferson Avenue Available 07/06/20 Lovely Old Town Louisville Two Bedroom + Office Cottage for Lease! - Lovely Old Town Cottage in Louisville for Lease! You will love this layout and location! At Pine and Jefferson, only blocks from town.
Results within 1 mile of Louisville
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
118 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,320
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
22 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,453
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Midcities
129 Units Available
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,560
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2121 sqft
Located minutes away from Downtown Boulder and Denver, our community connects you to everyday options for shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caliber at Flatirons is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1410 Crete Ct #F
1410 Crete Court, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
707 sqft
1410 Crete Ct Unit F - One bedroom unit, washer/dryer, storage area below unit, air conditioning, indoor cat nego, no students No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638343)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C
1116 Elysian Field Drive, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
UPDATE: ***RENT TO OWN*** this impeccably maintained 2-bedroom condo on the second floor of a two-story building conveniently located in a quiet subdivision between old town Lafayette and downtown Louisville.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkway Circle
1 Unit Available
13536 Via Varra
13536 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2067 sqft
13536 Via Varra Available 08/01/20 High-end Broomfield Townhome 4 BED/2.5 BATH - This wonderful high-end townhome is in a great location with easy access to Boulder, Denver, Interlocken, Superior, Louisville, and the surrounding areas.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9995 Carbon Road
9995 Carbon Road, Broomfield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4602 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS LARGE UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home
City Guide for Louisville, CO

Labor legends: The legend of Louisville, CO says that a collection of underground tunnels led the rough-neck miners to saloons. Spoiler alert: there was never a network of secret saloon connections like that. But there were a lot of basement hideouts where workers hid during some particularly dangerous labor disputes, which is both exciting and scary to consider.

An abundance of natural resources attracted people to the area of Louisville in the late 19th century. What was once a small mining community began a transition in the 1950's to what is today an ideal suburban residential district. The area remains rich in resources that make it a particularly livable community. Plenty of open space, friendly people, modern amenities and attractive places for rent are no doubt some of the reasons why Money Magazine loves Louisville so much. They named it the number one place to live in 2009 and 2011 and then gave it high marks again in 2013, ranking it at number two. The town is located just east of Boulder, CO and slightly northwest of downtown Denver. Its position between these two important economic hubs makes it a relaxing place to call home that isn't too far removed from high tech centers of commerce. The small-town feel is accented by a sprawling expanse of open space recreation areas that are interspersed with living communities. It is an ideal area for outdoorsy types who love to bike and hike in the fresh air without being too far removed from civilization.

Having trouble with Craigslist Louisville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Louisville, CO

Finding an apartment in Louisville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

